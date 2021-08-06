Housing Lottery: 3 Bedroom for Under $2K at 72nd Street Development

Lora loves sharing her insights and life experience through the medium of writing whether it is a poem, story, or essay. I go back now and then to the house on fourth street. A house that I used to live in... a long time ago. I don’t even have to think about the route. I could get there with my eyes closed. It has been vacant for quite awhile. No one is living here now. My parents were the last ones to live in the house and they are gone. The house has been in my family for generations and the first occupants were my great grandparents.