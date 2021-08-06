Housing Lottery: 3 Bedroom for Under $2K at 72nd Street Development
Another Upper West Side apartment is up for grabs through an NYC Housing Connect lottery, Patch first wrote. It’s a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment asking $1,812, and it’s located at 214 West 72nd Street, between Broadway and West End Avenue. Known as Parker West, the 21 story development was named after Dorothy Parker, who as a child lived at the low-rise building which previously occupied the site.ilovetheupperwestside.com
