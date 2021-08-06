Cancel
Housing Lottery: 3 Bedroom for Under $2K at 72nd Street Development

By Mike Mishkin
ilovetheupperwestside.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother Upper West Side apartment is up for grabs through an NYC Housing Connect lottery, Patch first wrote. It’s a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment asking $1,812, and it’s located at 214 West 72nd Street, between Broadway and West End Avenue. Known as Parker West, the 21 story development was named after Dorothy Parker, who as a child lived at the low-rise building which previously occupied the site.

