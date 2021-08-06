Cancel
Madisonville, LA

Northshore middle school teacher decorates truck with positive affirmations, encourages students to be kind

By Christina Watkins
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
MADISONVILLE, La. — A Northshore middle school teacher is encouraging students to be kind to themselves and others.

John Wondergem, teacher at Madisonville Jr. High, decorated his truck with positive affirmations.

He wants to remind hundreds of middle school students of the importance of speaking positive affirmations over their lives and others around them.

"Obviously, these are words we want people to say about themselves, but also there’s a lot of power in the words we speak. Valuable is probably one of the ones I love the most. Loved is another one. I think all of us need to feel loved," Wondergem says.

Wondergem parks the truck at the front of the middle school building. When the students walk by, they see 'you are' in bold, white letters surrounded by words like 'strong, awesome, unique and kind.'

Wondergem says 'needed' is one of his favorite affirmations.

"The idea of needed is that everybody has a place. You may not fit in with this particular crowd or that particular crowd, and you may not necessarily have the same opinions or agreements as everybody else, but your presence and what you bring to this world, is needed," he says.

Wondergem says this is a pivotal time in these students' lives and it's important for teachers, parents and mentors to emphasize the words on his truck.

"So that kids, as they're growing up, when they hit rough patches in life or when they're going through tough things, they can remember and recall these types of words and it comes back. It's kind of like a flashpoint in their mind," he says.

Once the school day ends, Wondergem gets in his truck and drives around town, hoping people in the community see his message and apply it to their lives, too.

"For us, it's not just about 'I am' and taking these things and going 'you are awesome, you are amazing,' but also being able to speak those words over other people," Wondergem says.

He plans to keep the positive affirmations on his truck all school year. School leaders say they plan to add it to the curriculum for students.

"One of the things that we always try to encourage our students to do is to know who they are. Not what people say about them and not some negative thing they see on social media. So, this school year, we'll have kids choose a word that they can grab a hold of a levitate toward and identify themselves with throughout this year," says Wondergem.

