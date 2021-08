On Aug. 3, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that customers of restaurants and bars (as well as gyms and movie theaters) would be required to provide proof of vaccination to be served indoors. The mandate, so far the only one of its kind in the nation, officially goes into effect Aug. 16, followed by an outreach campaign to educate businesses before enforcement begins Sept. 13. The initiative comes amid rapidly rising COVID-19 case numbers among unvaccinated people in the city and other parts of the U.S., compounded by the spread of the Delta variant.