Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

The COVID Delta Variant Causes More Children Getting Hospitalized in the US

By Cristian Antonescu
healththoroughfare.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new Delta variant of COVID was well-known from the start to be more dangerous than other strains. Except for being more infectious, there is, perhaps, a much greater threat. More children from the US need hospital care, and doctors are raising awareness of this major issue. The sad news...

www.healththoroughfare.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Delta#Hospitalization#Covid#Aap#Inquirer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

You're 60 Percent Less Likely to Get Sick From the Delta Variant If You Do This

As the Delta variant dominates countries across the globe, we're learning more and more about how this iteration of COVID is unlike any we've seen before. According to recent research, Delta is not only nearly twice as contagious as previous variants, but it may also cause more severe illness in those infected. Thankfully, there are ways to protect yourself from this highly infectious and now dominant variant—including one method based on new research that's been found to be up to 60 percent effective.
Public HealthPosted by
Shape Magazine

What Everyone Should Know About the New Lambda COVID-19 Variant

As COVID-19 cases surge across the country due in large part to the highly transmissible, now-dominant Delta (B.1.617.2) variant, health experts continue to closely monitor other potentially threatening variants. One coronavirus strain to be aware of is the Lambda (C. 37) variant, which was first detected in Peru in December 2020. Thus far, genomic sequencing has identified the South American-born strain as the cause of roughly 1,060 COVID-19 cases in the United States, according to GISAID, an independent data-sharing initiative. And while that number arguably pales in comparison to the skyrocketing cases brought on by the Delta strain (which currently accounts for more than 80 percent of cases in the U.S.), Lambda has been classified as a "variant of interest" by the World Health Organization. (FYI — that designation is slightly lower than the Delta's "variant of concern" status.) What's more, it's also currently of particular concern in Texas, one of the biggest COVID-19 hotspots, according to data reported by The New York Times.
Public Healthdeseret.com

What the delta variant means for fully vaccinated people

The delta variant of the coronavirus is changing the game when it comes the United States’ response to the pandemic, and it will especially change how fully vaccinated people face the world. Changes to face masks for fully vaccinated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that fully...
Public Healthdeseret.com

Delta variant symptoms might be slightly different

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said this week that COVID-19 is on the rise across the country, mostly due to the delta variant. Right now, 35% of U.S. counties are seeing a rise in community transmission of COVID-19, according to the CDC. “COVID-19 cases are on the rise...
Public Healtheturbonews.com

Hundreds of Vaccinated People Hospitalized In UK with Delta

Experts warn that ‘vaccines do not eliminate all risk’ of the highly contagious Delta variant that now accounts for 99 percent of all COVID-19 infections in the UK. There are early signs that jabs may not stop Delta transmission. All vaccines in use in the UK require recipients to receive...
Public HealthPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Spread of delta variant behind new mask warnings

With the delta variant driving the increased spread of coronavirus and a rise in diagnoses and hospitalizations, New Jersey officials are urging residents — regardless of vaccination status — to once again don masks in potentially risky indoor settings. “Our metrics are trending in the wrong direction, and new data...
ScienceHouston Chronicle

Why is the delta variant more contagious than original strain?

It's been widely stated that the delta variant of the coronavirus currently raging across the U.S. and world is more contagious than the original strain and even previous variants. But why?. To find out, SFGATE spoke with two experts, Stephen Morse, a professor of epidemiology at the Columbia University Medical...
Public Healthmaciverinstitute.com

Just How Dangerous Is The Delta Variant?

Dan O’Donnell looks at the data to dismiss media and government fear-mongering over the COVID-19 Delta variant. Just how hysterical has the media’s fear-mongering over the COVID-19 Delta variant over the past week? Even the Biden Administration has spoken out against it. “[It is] completely irresponsible,” tweeted White House COVID...
Public HealthHuffingtonPost

What's Safe — And Not — With The COVID-19 Delta Variant Circulating

For a period of time earlier this summer, it seemed like the coronavirus pandemic was inching toward its end in the United States. Vaccinations were up and hospitalizations were down. For the first time in more than a year, many fully vaccinated people felt free to take off their masks, socialize and get back to something approaching normal.
Public HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

7 common questions about the delta variant

This summer, the delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, has continued to gain ground in the United States. States and municipalities now face tough choices about how they can control this latest phase in the pandemic. Adding to those hard decisions, the CDC released new public health...

Comments / 0

Community Policy