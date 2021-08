Metroid: Zero Mission is like coming home again. Maybe some of the furniture has moved a bit, your room might have been turned into an office, or perhaps an evil alien race has rained destruction down upon the place where you grew up and turned it into a bio-engineering facility for developing super-weapons. Regardless, there’s a comfortable familiarity and feeling of belonging that can’t be attained anywhere else in the universe, and often that’s the highest compliment that can be paid to any entry in the famed adventure series. Zero Mission‘s entire existence seems predicated on that sentiment, and it proves the point wonderfully.