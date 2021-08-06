Cancel
Needville, TX

Needville Little League out of regional tournament after positive COVID-19 test

By Staff reports
Houston Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Needville Little League team, which was competing in the Southwest Regional tournament in Waco, is out of the tournament because of a positive COVID-19 test. “Little League International has been informed of at least one positive COVID-19 test within multiple teams participating in the Little League Baseball Southwest Region Tournament,” according to a statement released by the organization Friday. “The teams impacted are the Mississippi State Champion, Oklahoma State Champion, and Texas East State Champion.”

