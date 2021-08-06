Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Scooby Wright's post-football life includes martial arts, firefighting academy

By Justin Spears Arizona Daily Star
Parsons Sun
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince he left the UA following the 2015 season, Scooby Wright has done all he can to make a living in sports. Wright, an All-American linebacker who won the Butkus Award, Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Chuck Bednarik Award following a historic 2014 campaign, played in the NFL, Alliance of American Football and XFL. Recently, he began competing in muay thai and jiujitsu, and has participated in smaller martial arts tournaments.

www.parsonssun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Bednarik
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Martial Arts#Firefighting#Ua#All American#Muay Thai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former ESPN Host Trey Wingo Has Landed A New Job

On Tuesday afternoon, fans learned that longtime ESPN host Trey Wingo reportedly landed a new job. According to a report from Richard Deitsch of the Athletic, Wingo landed a job with Caesars. The former NFL Draft host now owns a new title: Chief Trends Officer and Brand Ambassador for Caesars Sportsbook.
NFLWINKNEWS.com

Immokalee’s Edgerrin James inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

From bone-rattling tacklers Troy Polamalu, Steve Atwater and Cliff Harris to hard-charging runner Edgerrin James to the pass-catching brilliance of Isaac Bruce and Harold Carmichael, the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2020 has something for everyone. Add in blocking dynamos Steve Hutchinson and Jim Covert, Steel Curtain stalwart...
NFLFanSided

Predicting the 2022 Hall of Fame class: Does Devin Hester get in?

After seeing two classes of NFL players inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, who is going to get in as part of the 2022 class?. Canton, OH welcomed fans and all-time NFL greats back to the Pro Football Hall of Fame this past weekend after COVID-19 eliminated the enshrinement ceremony in 2020. Subsequently, we saw two classes of football legends be inducted into the Hall of Fame as the 2020 and 2021 classes were honored on separate days.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

New England Patriots Release Veteran Running Back

The New England Patriots running back room got just a bit smaller as the organization released a two-time Super Bowl champion on Tuesday afternoon. According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the Patriots released 30-year-old Tyler Gaffney on Tuesday in order to sign 24-year-old defensive back Malik Gant. With New England’s depth at running back pretty much squared away, Bill Belichick opted to trim the position and add another player to the secondary.
NFLthepewterplank.com

Buccaneers: Ronde Barber not being in the Hall of Fame is criminal

Buccaneers great Ronde Barber belongs in the Hall of Fame. For Buccaneers fans, especially in recent seasons, the weeks surrounding Hall of Fame induction are especially difficult. Yes, the Bucs have some all-time greats in the exclusive club for the best NFL players of all time, but the absence of Ronde Barber stings.
wbtw.com

The King’s Academy football preview 2021

FLORENCE (WBTW) – After a playoff berth in 2019, The King’s Academy took a step back and were winless during the 2020 pandemic season. Head coach Keith Rogers will look to get the Lions back on track and feels confident they will with 8 starters returning on both offense and defense. He stressed they need to be injury free with the lack of depth to have success and compete to make the postseason for the 2nd time in the last 3 seasons.
EducationTuscaloosa News

American Christian Academy football coach Chris Smelley resigns from post

American Christian Academy football coach Chris Smelley resigned Tuesday evening after six seasons leading the Patriots, citing personal reasons. "I’ve been at ACA for most of my life as either a student and now teaching and coaching for the last 10 years, and I love the school and especially the football players who I have been blessed to coach," Smelley said in a statement. "But I did resign today for personal reasons.
NBAchatsports.com

Brian Wright’s post-draft interview gave a window into the future of the franchise

Just like any draft night, the general manager of each team talks to their respective media channels about their individual drafts. So after a draft full of contentious decisions, Spurs GM Brian Wright addressed the media. The next 10 minutes included intriguing questions which rightfully got tantalizing answers from Wright about the direction this San Antonio team is heading.
Parsons Sun

Here’s how veteran Badgers are changing their approach to football training camp

An extra year of eligibility for a group of University of Wisconsin football veterans carries with it an understanding of what to expect in the training camp’s August heat but also added responsibility. Sixth-year seniors Caesar Williams and Kendric Pryor, fifth-year senior Danny Davis III and their coaches say there’s...
mymmanews.com

Victoria Lee on ONE: Battleground win and martial arts goals

Victoria Lee garnered a first-round mounted triangle armbar victory over Wang Luping. This went down on July 30th from Singapore Indoor Stadium at ONE: Battleground. I spoke with The Prodigy about her sophomore pro-MMA performance and her broader goals as a martial artist. Victoria Lee. Now understanding her siblings Christian...
Combat SportsTimes Reporter

Five students promoted In Martial Arts testing

Five Knepper Martial Arts students advanced their ranks in the sport of Tae Kwon Do recently. Evan Gray (9), Lewis Gochee (8), Jayce Wilson (8), Kamden Affolter (7), Camden Atrh (6) demonstrated their knowledge and skill to advance their rank to 10th Gup Yellow.
theacorn.com

Agoura martial arts school takes competition to the mat

KARATE KIDS—In late June, five students ages 10 to 17 from the Agoura Hills World Champion Karate School competed at the USA International Martial Arts Championships in Las Vegas. They came home with 17 first-place awards, four seconds and four thirds. Top left, Maria Gorodnya, 17, of Westlake Village took first in intermediate point and continuous sparring. After moving up to the black belt division, she finished first again in point and continuous sparring. Four kids from the Arana family from Agoura Hills came up big. Top right, Danny Arana, a 10-year-old competing in the intermediate division, won first place in Korean forms and second in musical weapons, Japanese forms, point sparring and creative weapon. Megan, his 17-year-old sister, earned four victories in the beginner division. Emily and Ashley Arana also claimed multiple medals. Manny Bujold is the school’s owner and chief instructor.
Parsons Sun

In Charles Woodson, Packers got 'a special, special player and special guy'

GREEN BAY — As Charles Woodson — his longtime teammate, friend, mentor and confidante — prepared to enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Sunday night, Aaron Rodgers thought about how much Woodson had meant to him as a young player finding his way, and how much the man in an ascot and gold jacket still means to him today.
Parsons Sun

Arizona coach Jedd Fisch still looking for someone to separate at QB as camp continues

The Arizona Wildcats conducted their third practice of training camp Sunday night. Here are some key notes, takeaways and tidbits:. * UA coach Jedd Fisch said after practice that “someone needs to separate themselves” at quarterback. That hasn’t happened as of yet. Fisch is seeking more consistency from that position. The next week-plus will be a critical evaluation period for the three contenders.
chatsports.com

Karate’s Big Question in Its Olympic Debut: Is It a Sport or a Martial Art?

TOKYO — It would be hard to find anyone more qualified to lead Japan’s national karate team than Rika Usami. She is a third-degree black belt and won a 2012 world championship. She is a bona fide celebrity in the sport, with videos of her performances racking up tens of millions of views. She even wrote a dissertation on the art of punching.

Comments / 0

Community Policy