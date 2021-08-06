Scooby Wright's post-football life includes martial arts, firefighting academy

KARATE KIDS—In late June, five students ages 10 to 17 from the Agoura Hills World Champion Karate School competed at the USA International Martial Arts Championships in Las Vegas. They came home with 17 first-place awards, four seconds and four thirds. Top left, Maria Gorodnya, 17, of Westlake Village took first in intermediate point and continuous sparring. After moving up to the black belt division, she finished first again in point and continuous sparring. Four kids from the Arana family from Agoura Hills came up big. Top right, Danny Arana, a 10-year-old competing in the intermediate division, won first place in Korean forms and second in musical weapons, Japanese forms, point sparring and creative weapon. Megan, his 17-year-old sister, earned four victories in the beginner division. Emily and Ashley Arana also claimed multiple medals. Manny Bujold is the school’s owner and chief instructor.