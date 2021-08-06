The PGA at Quail Hollow 2017

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Erik van Rooyen won the Barracuda Championship on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title, finishing with 50 points in the modified Stableford scoring system. Van Rooyen, the 31-year-old former University of Minnesota player from South Africa, eagled the par-4 eighth and closed with a birdie on the par-4 18th for a five-point victory over Andrew Putnam at Tahoe Mountain Club. Players receive eight points for an albatross, five for eagle, two for birdie and zero for par. A point is subtracted for a bogey, and three points are taken away for a double bogey or worse. Van Rooyen had a 16-point final round, making the eagle, six birdies and a bogey. Putnam won the 2018 event for his lone PGA Tour title.