Looks like my 17 yo Bosch Concept 7010 has kneaded it’s last dough. In looking into the newer 500wt Universal Plus, the dimensions seem to vary from site to site.If someone has one they would measure and post, I’d appreciate it. I’d like to know the base height and width, with and without the bowl attached .As well as the blender attachment on it’s own. Also, if you have the cookie dough paddles, do you find any issue using them with the plastic “drive”? Gratzie.