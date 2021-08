Bob Odenkirk Tweets from the hospital that he’s going to be ok. Odernkirk collapsed on the set of “Better Call Saul:” earlier this week in New Mexico. He was rushed to the hospital. A day later, it was announced he’d had a heart attack but his vital signs were good. Now he says he didn’t have to have surgery, but I suspect he may have had stents placed in his arteries. His blockage was fixed. I’m sure People magazine will have his plaque on the cover next week. Whew!!!!