Just spent two weeks in Idaho visiting family and choking on smoke. Did more bass fishing than trout fishing this trip and some rafting on the salmon river. Of course it's all on fire so wasn't really ideal...wasn't even cool at night and 98 to 105 about every day...but it's a dry heat...whatever. was hoping for some 50s in the mountains but only saw that for about 10 minutes going over the pass above sun valley on our way back south. Here are my two best smallies...they were whoppers so that was fun. Caught a bunch of perch and a few big rainbows at CJ Strike Reservoir.