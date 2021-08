It’s surprising how little we’ve heard about Pokemon Legends: Arceus since its announcement earlier this year. The Pokemon Company announced the open world RPG as the next big evolution of the series, promising an adventure cut from a very different cloth from what series fans would expect, but since then, the only time it’s been spoken about in an official capacity when its release date was announced. And with that release date not terribly far away, fans are beginning to wonder when exactly we’ll hear more about the game.