Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Audis.

By EDGEMAN Joined:
sportswar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnyone here drive an Audi? Just watched this video on YouTube... -- MP4VT2004 08/06/2021 12:13AM. That's nuts but doesn't seem unique to Audi's. Looks like that repair is -- Sportn 08/06/2021 1:54PM. Loved my Audi when I had one, but YEAH, repairs were, let's say, -- Late 80s Hokie 08/06/2021...

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automobile#Audis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Youtube
Related
CarsPosted by
SlashGear

2022 Audi RS e-tron GT Review

It seems a long time since I was lucky enough to get a first crack of the Audi e-tron GT about three years ago. At that point the sleek four-door EV was still a prototype, though even then its focus was fairly clear. While Audi’s high-performance electric grand tourer may be the mechanical twin of the Porsche Taycan, here that all drives to a different tune. Porsche touts the Taycan as a four-door all-electric sportscar, as close right now to a four-seater electric 911 that you can get. Audi’s e-tron GT, meanwhile, is a genuine grand tourer, albeit one with the same propensity for speed as the Taycan.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

2022 Audi RS3 Crowned King Of The Nurburgring

The Audi RS3 in its latest incarnation has just been revealed with that signature five-pot engine, more power than ever before, and a drift mode. Its 2.5-liter turbocharged engine produces an impressive 400 metric horsepower - 394 hp in American terms - and 369 lb-ft of torque, enough for a blisteringly quick 0-62 time of just 3.8 seconds. With the right options, it'll even top out at 180.2 mph, although the stock model is limited to 155 mph. On paper then, the new RS3 looks like a winner, and as it turns out, it looks like a winner on track too. Audi took the all-new RS3 sedan to the Nurburgring and achieved a time of 7:40.748, earning the four-door the title of the fastest compact model at the Nordschleife.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Build Your Dream 2022 Audi S3 Online

Audi is finally ready to take on rivals such as the Mercedes-AMG A35 and BMW M235i Gran Coupe in the Sub-compact performance arena with the highly anticipated S3 Sedan. We've been closely following progress on the new car, and were glad to hear that the new would undercut both the Mercedes and BMW on price. Audi has now lifted the final veil by launching an online configurator for the new car. For 2022 Audi offers the S3 in three trims, starting with the $44,900 Premium, and followed by the $47,700 Premium Plus, and finally the $51,500 Prestige.
Carssportswar.com

Even BW has offloaded his Audi. He's a Jeep guy now.

Anyone here drive an Audi? Just watched this video on YouTube... -- MP4VT2004 08/06/2021 12:13AM. That's nuts but doesn't seem unique to Audi's. Looks like that repair is -- Sportn 08/06/2021 1:54PM. Loved my Audi when I had one, but YEAH, repairs were, let's say, -- Late 80s Hokie 08/06/2021...
Carsinsideevs.com

2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT: First Drive Video

The all-new Audi RS E-Tron GT is currently the brand's most advanced model. The sedan produces more horsepower and torque than the R8 V10 Performance coupe, has the luxury of an A8, and handles like a TT. It's one of Audi's greatest technological achievements and the brand's first production electric car.
Malibu, CAPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Audi Teases Convertible Sports Car That Drives Itself

Audi will soon reveal three exciting concept vehicles called the Sky Sphere, Grand Sphere, and Urban Sphere. We've already received a sneak peek of the Grand Sphere, an ultra-luxurious sedan that will debut in September at the IIAA Mobility show in Munich. Before then, Audi will show off the Sky Sphere at its new Four Rings design center in Malibu, California on August 10, 2021. The car will then make its public debut during Monterey car week at Pebble Beach.
Carstopgear.com

The new Audi RS3 has lapped the Nürburgring in 7m 40.7s

Faster than a Megane RS, and now only slower than Big Boy stuff. Skip 6 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. In entirely unsurprising news, Audi has revealed that its brand new RS3 has lapped the Nürburgring in 7m...
CarsBMW BLOG

Photo Comparison: BMW iX3 LCI vs Audi Q4 e-tron

The BMW iX3 isn’t capable of taking on cars like the Tesla Model Y. It just doesn’t have the range or the power to do so. However, it does have the range and power to take on one of its premium German rivals — the Audi Q4 e-tron. While the top-end Q4 e-tron has more range, the iX3 has more range than some of the lower-end Q4 e-tron models. So it’s competitive with Audi’s offering. However, in this segment of compact, fully-electric, premium crossovers, style is just as important as range and power. So let’s take a look at which one has more style.
Carsfastcar.co.uk

TUNED AUDI TT RS: SIXTH SENSE

After five Performance VW features, John Williams set out to find a daily driver he wouldn’t be tempted to modify. Luckily for us, even a top-spec TT RS couldn’t meet the brief. We check out his tuned Audi TT RS. Feature from Performance VW. Words: Alex Grant. Photos: Si Gray.
Carsfastcar.co.uk

AUDI R8 V10 PERFORMANCE SPYDER REVIEW

When it comes to the everyday supercar, the R8 does it best. But is it all about the engine? We drive the 2021 Audi R8 V10 Performance Spyder. Some cars are made legendary because of their engines; let’s think about the Toyota Supra, Nissan Skyline GT-R, Pagani Zonda and Lexus LFA. All of those cars mentioned feature engines that are legendary and held in the highest possible regard, but would the cars be as revered as they are now should the engine not have been present? Possibly not.
Los Angeles, CACNET

Audi A6 E-Tron will debut in production form in 2022

The gorgeous Audi A6 E-Tron concept will enter production in 2023 after a likely debut next year, an Audi spokesperson confirmed to Roadshow at a media event in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The concept was first shown earlier this year at the Shanghai Motor Show, and Audi has previously stated that its styling is extremely close to production intent, so don't expect too many changes. That's a good thing.
CarsPosted by
Hopewell Valley News

On The Road 8/6: 2021 Audi Q5 Quattro

Since the Olympics are currently front and center, it’s plain to see that having to face stiff competition usually makes the individual perform better. Much the same can be said in the world of automotive manufacturing. If your competition in a particular segment is stiff, it will, almost always, force...
CarsTop Speed

Audi Is Befuddled About What a Sports Car Really Is

Can there ever be such a thing as a self-driving sports car?. Following Audi’s last teaser for the Grand Sphere concept – a flagship sedan with RS6-like proportions and potentially a hint at the next-gen A8, Audi has shown off another teaser. This time, we’re looking at the Sky Sphere which is, appropriately, a roofless car that also features sporty proportions. However, there’s something about this specific concept that doesn’t make a lot of sense.
CarsPistonheads

Porsche 911 GT3 RS (997) | Spotted

Back in 2003, Porsche introduced the first 911 GT3 RS, evoking the spirit of the 2.7 RS. Spec options were conspicuous by their absence - there were no Paint To Sample air vent surrounds or Satin Aurum wheels to pick from then. Buyers got white whether they wanted it or not, and had the choice between red or blue graphics - that was it.
Carstopgear.com

This electric Audi skysphere roadster concept is a Transformer

624bhp, 0-62mph in four seconds and able to physically alter its wheelbase. Skip 17 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. The problem with modern cars, this Audi implicitly posits, is that they don’t reference enough popular Eighties children’s cartoons....
CarsWired UK

Audi’s Skysphere is a mighty morphing EV roadster

Many cars want to be multi-purpose. This is why, for example, performance SUVs exist, promising a heady mix of high speed and off-road ability to wildly varying degrees of success. The trouble is, for all the extra engine power you're still stuck with that lumpen, unaerodynamic SUV shape. For a...
CarsTruth About Cars

Audi Press Car Used to Help Flood Victims

Press-car abuse is a part of the automotive journalism industry. So, too, is damage caused by normally diligent journalists who made a mistake/had some bad luck. I don’t intentionally abuse vehicles, but I’ve dented and dinged and broken a few things because sometimes shit happens. What I have not done...
CarsPistonheads

Audi RS3 sets new Nurburgring lap record

Another Nurburgring lap record has been set - we know, we know. But you still have to admire it when manufacturers manage to improve engineering and technology enough to beat everything else in the market. Especially when that record is set by something lumped into the 'compact' class, rather than...
Carscarwow.co.uk

Drag race: Audi RS e-tron GT vs Audi R8 Performance

The Audi RS e-tron GT and the Audi R8 – two very different, yet similarly speedy cars. On one hand, you have a seriously cutting-edge electric saloon with the pace to rival a ballistic missile and on the other, a do-it-all sports car with one of the sweetest engines around.

Comments / 0

Community Policy