Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Unforgotten is awesome IMO

By FfxStationHokie Joined:
sportswar.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeen around for a while, but Lonesome Dove should be watched yearly ** -- radhokie1 08/06/2021 1:15PM. Not a series but watch The Old Guard on Netflix. Charlize Theron is lead. -- Hokebury 08/06/2021 1:11PM. ^^ This. Ted Lasso is the best, feel-good TV show I've seen in years. --...

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlize Theron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imo#Unforgotten#Staten Island#The Old Guard#Hokiehigh#Hbo#Firefly#Superbowl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
Businesssportswar.com

Amazon Prime's TV/movie offerings are mostly garbage, IMO.

We finally cancelled it last year. I should note that I don't watch drama series at all, and I rarely watch movies, either. I went over 10 years without going to a theater and regretted it horribly when I did finally go back. The only stuff I watch on TV...
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

How to Make an Awesome Movie with No Money

Shooting a movie on a shoestring budget is a lot easier today than it was in the past, thanks to technological advancements and easy access to affordable equipment and free software. You can tell your story without spending a single penny–from script writing to distribution. Tangerine—a highly acclaimed comedy-drama film,...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Ginger Zee expresses sadness over the departure of Good Morning America co-star

Ginger Zee has become somewhat of a staple on the Good Morning America team, delighting and terrifying fans each morning with her weather updates and safety drills. The entire team, in fact, has become quite well-known. However, Ginger revealed on her social media that the team wouldn't quite be the same after an unexpected departure.
RetailThe Hollywood Gossip

Alla Subbotina Dies; Love After Lockup Star Was 31

We have some horribly sad news from the world of reality TV to report. Love After Lockup star Alla Subbotina has passed away just weeks after her most recent release from prison. She was 31 years old. The news of her passing and the cause of her death were both...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Outsider.com

McKayla Maroney Wears a Hot Pink Two-Piece as She Updates Fans on New Endeavor

Former Olympian McKayla Maroney is showing the world that her time on mats was just one successful chapter of her versatile life. Since retiring from gymnastics, Maroney has dipped her pointed toes in many other hobbies and talents. Besides filling Instagram with stunning selfies, the former gymnast also created a designated account for mental health, beauty and wellness. She has also been busy writing songs, painting and designing.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Remember Princess Imani in 'Coming to America'? She Was Diagnosed with Cancer & Bravely Overcame It

Fans know Vanessa Bell Calloway as the actress behind Princess Imani Izzi in the 1998 movie "Coming to America." Years after, she battled cancer and ultimately overcame it. Vanessa Bell Calloway started her career as a dancer, but she shifted to acting where she starred in the likes of "What's Love Got to Do with It," "Shameless," "Saints & Sinners," and of course, the classic comedy "Coming to America."
TV ShowsPosted by
TVShowsAce

Joy Duggar Shows Some Skin In Summertime Snaps: See Photos

Joy Duggar Forsyth is joining some of her sisters in ditching Jim Bob and Michelle’s strict modesty standards. Since many of the Duggar kids have gotten married and left their family’s home, they have decided to stop following the modesty rules their parents asked them to adhere to. Longtime fans will recall that the girls have always worn long skirts and dresses.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

How Mila Kunis Completely Transformed Herself For This Film Role

While premieres present the glamour of Hollywood life, the production process can sometimes be gruelling. Depending on the role, celebs may be required to gain muscle by working their butt off in the gym and eating nutritionist-approved meals, like Chris Hemsworth in "Thor" or Gal Gadot in "Wonder Woman." But sometimes actors' dedication to their craft can go down a more unhealthy route through extreme dieting. Christian Bale consumed a diet of doughnuts and cheeseburgers to gain 43 pounds for "American Hustle," whereas Matthew McConaughey ate nothing but vegetables, egg whites, fish, and tapioca pudding to lose 50 pounds for "Dallas Buyers Club." McConaughey ended up winning a Best Actor Oscar for his role as an HIV/AIDs sufferer, so for some celebs the physical and emotional transformation may be worth it. However, for some actors, like Mila Kunis, who unfortunately did not win any awards for her laborious effort, it was apparently not.

Comments / 0

Community Policy