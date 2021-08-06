St. Clair County news briefs: Palms, Gratiot roads to close for roundabout construction, more

Palms, Gratiot roads to close for roundabout construction. Construction of a roundabout at Palms and Gratiot roads has been scheduled to begin on Aug. 9. The project will occur under a full closure of both Palms and Gratiot roads for a maximum of 40 days to permit construction. There will be two posted detours for the closure: Gratiot Road will be detoured on Wadhams Road, I-94 and Division Road and Palms Road will be detoured on Rattle Run, Mayer and Big Hand roads.