Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Clair County, MI

St. Clair County news briefs: Palms, Gratiot roads to close for roundabout construction, more

By Emily Pauling
Voice News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePalms, Gratiot roads to close for roundabout construction. Construction of a roundabout at Palms and Gratiot roads has been scheduled to begin on Aug. 9. The project will occur under a full closure of both Palms and Gratiot roads for a maximum of 40 days to permit construction. There will be two posted detours for the closure: Gratiot Road will be detoured on Wadhams Road, I-94 and Division Road and Palms Road will be detoured on Rattle Run, Mayer and Big Hand roads.

www.voicenews.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Saint Clair County, MI
Government
City
Marine City, MI
Local
Michigan Government
County
Saint Clair County, MI
City
Port Huron, MI
Saint Clair County, MI
Traffic
City
Palms, MI
Local
Michigan Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Roundabout#Briefs#Weather#Clair County#N Main St#Yale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Infrastructure bill faces tough hurdles in House as Dems demand massive $3.5T liberal wish list

The Senate passed the $1 trillion-plus bipartisan infrastructure bill Tuesday, meeting a goal that lawmakers have been reaching toward for months. It was a victory for the moderate senators who led the effort, especially Sens. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz. It was a victory for President Biden, who was urging Republicans and Democrats to compromise on infrastructure, and endorsed the legislation.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Who is Prince Andrew? The 'spare heir' facing a sexual abuse lawsuit

London (CNN) — There was a time when Prince Andrew had it all: A decorated war hero, a playboy prince, an international ambassador for the British brand, living the life of privilege. But those days seem long gone. Instead, the Duke of York -- who is ninth in line to the British throne -- is now being sued for alleged sexual abuse.
Wisconsin StateNBC News

Wisconsin Democrat Ron Kind won't seek 14th term in U.S. House

MADISON, Wis. — Democratic U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, who served more than 24 years in a southwestern Wisconsin district that former President Donald Trump carried in 2020, announced Tuesday that he won’t seek reelection next year. Kind is one of just seven House Democrats serving in districts won by Trump....
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Rand Paul suspended one week by YouTube over COVID-19 mask claims

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) has been suspended from YouTube for a week over a video claiming that masks are ineffective against COVID-19. In a statement to The Hill, a YouTube spokesperson said the platform "removed content from Senator Paul’s channel for including claims that masks are ineffective in preventing the contraction or transmission of COVID-19, in accordance with our COVID-19 medical misinformation policies."

Comments / 1

Community Policy