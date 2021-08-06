Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

“There’s a Polka-Dot Man in All of Us”: David Dastmalchian Walks Us Through the History of His ‘The Suicide Squad’ Character [Exclusive]

By Jason Jenkins
bloody-disgusting.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt first glance, a big budget superhero film might seem an odd choice for coverage on Bloody Disgusting, given that the capes-n’-tights genre rarely caters to the average horror enthusiast or gorehound. However, Warner Brothers’ new DC film The Suicide Squad might very well surprise readers of this site, what with its astonishing levels of bloodshed, more body horror elements than should be expected out of any comic book flick, and a finale which features an honest-to-goodness kaiju stomping about and laying waste to a city with as much zeal as Godzilla on a bad day. “Socko! Biff! Pow!” this is not.

bloody-disgusting.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Briggs
Person
James Gunn
Person
David Dastmalchian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#History Of Suicide#Suicide Ideation#The Suicide Squad#Warner Brothers#Tromeo#Slither#Batman Co#Ec Comics#Detective Comics#The Ink Spot Night Club#Gcpd 1#Final Crisis#The Widening Gyre
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Moviesepicstream.com

The Suicide Squad Fans are Infuriated by James Gunn's Decision to Kill [SPOILERS]

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Warning: if you haven't seen James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, this article contains MAJOR SPOILERS so read at your own risk!. James Gunn's The Suicide Squad is finally here and it's already safe to say that it's one of the best comic book film releases of this year. The film sees the director do something that he wasn't allowed to in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and that is let loose and if you're a fan of films like Watchmen and Deadpool, The Suicide Squad will not disappoint you.
MoviesCollider

Who Is Taika Waititi’s ‘The Suicide Squad’ Character?

Editor’s note: Spoilers for The Suicide Squad follow below. When the casting was being announced for James Gunn’s DC movie The Suicide Squad, fans were eager to find out just which characters the members of this robust ensemble would be playing. And while a lot of answers came when the first teaser trailer was released, one actor’s role was obscured: Taika Waititi. Indeed, the Thor: Ragnarok filmmaker and What We Do in the Shadows director/star was enlisted for a mystery role in The Suicide Squad, one that was kept under wraps until the film was finally released.
MoviesPosted by
Y105

David Ayer Describes His ‘Suicide Squad’ Director’s Cut in Passionate Letter

The first reviews of The Suicide Squad differ on some finer points but largely agree about one key element: It’s far better than the first Suicide Squad movie. (Mine certainly does.) The reason for the first film’s failure, though, is not a settled matter. It was directed by David Ayer, but the final version of the movie that played in theaters was reportedly guided by the studio executives (and possibly even cut by the people who made Suicide Squad’s trailers).
MoviesFANGORIA

Exclusive: David Dastmalchian On The Triumphant Return Of COUNT CROWLEY

Friend of Fango, actor, comic-creator, David Dastmalchian has announced his comic book Count Crowley is returning with more issues and we could not be more excited! The Hollywood Reporter broke the news yesterday afternoon, a week ahead of The Suicide Squad release. Dastmalchian portrays Polka-Dot-Man in the upcoming movie, and according to The Hollywood Reporter, spent some of his downtime on set penning part of the upcoming Count Crowley storylines. The series originally debuted in 2019 with four issues, and Dastmalchian is excited to further explore the world of Crowley, “There were a lot of new elements we didn’t get to play with before with Vol. 1, including locations, certain kinds of monsters."
MoviesComicBook

The Suicide Squad: Peter Capaldi Explains Epic Wrap Gift for David Dastmalchian

The Suicide Squad is finally being released this week and features a star-studded line-up of actors as various DC villains and anti-heroes, including Peter Capaldi as The Thinker and David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man. Last week, Dastmalchian took to Instagram to show off an awesome wrap gift made for him by Capaldi. "The legend, PETER CAPALDI, made this illustration for me when we wrapped @thesuicidesquad. I can’t wait for you to see his brilliant portrayal of The Thinker," the actor shared. This week, Capaldi had a chat with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis and explained why he made the illustration for his co-star.
MoviesA.V. Club

David Dastmalchian

he was laughing in the face of possible death at the hands of Harvey Dent, slowly losing grip on reality. Not every actor can say they made their film debut in one of the highest-grossing blockbusters, from one of the highest-grossing directors, but there was Dastmalchian, playing a lackey to The Joker in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight. Coincidentally, the part kick-started a career filled with villainous comic-book roles, including The Flash, Gotham (where he played a devotee to another Joker-esque madman), and this summer’s The Suicide Squad, from director James Gunn. Even when he’s playing a good guy—like Kurt in Marvel’s Ant-Man movies—there’s a bit of mysterious menace to his work. But, despite what his often intimidating on-screen presence may have you believe, few are as genuine and grounded in their approach as David Dastmalchian.
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

[Review] James Gunn’s ‘The Suicide Squad’ Is a Joyous, Ultra-Violent Crowd Pleaser

The Suicide Squad is what happens when you give James Gunn complete creative control of a DC movie centered around expendable supervillains. The filmmaker assembles the most unlikely of lowlifes to accompany the already established antiheroes, then subjects them all to a splatstick voyage of abject madness. The result is an absolute crowd pleaser filled with ultra-violence, insane gore, and a whole lot of heart to match the humor.
MoviesCollider

Margot Robbie and David Dastmalchian Talk 'The Suicide Squad' and Geek Out Over Their Love for 'Metropolis'

With writer-director James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad opening this weekend in theaters and streaming on HBO Max, I recently spoke with Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn) and David Dastmalchian (Polka-Dot Man) about making the fantastic film. As you’ve seen in the trailers and clips, The Suicide Squad is about a new group of villains recruited by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) for a mission on the island of Corto Maltese called "Project Starfish." In addition to Robbie, Dastmalchian, and Davis, The Suicide Squad stars John Cena as Peacemaker, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Sylvester Stallone as the voice of King Shark, Peter Capaldi as the Thinker, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Michael Rooker as Savant, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Pete Davidson as Richard "Dick" Hertz/Blackguard, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Sean Gunn as Weasel, Flula Borg as Javelin, and Mayling Ng as Mongal.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Who is Peacemaker? John Cena’s character in Suicide Squad explained

The Suicide Squad is going to feature some of DC’s weirdest and darkest villains in their new movie. And none is stranger than Peacemaker, the vigilante so devoted to peace that he will kill literally anyone to preserve it. This sequel to the DCEU movie not only stars John Cena as Peacemaker, but the character will also branch out into his own spin-off series.
MoviesComicBook

The Suicide Squad’s David Dastmalchian Celebrates Kevin Smith’s Birthday, Teases Possible Involvement in Clerks III

David Dastmalchian is known for an array of roles ranging from Kurt in Ant-Man to playing Polka-Dot Man in the upcoming The Suicide Squad. Back in 2019, the actor was also one of many folks who made a cameo appearance in Kevin Smith's Jay & Silent Bob Reboot. Dastmalchian played a cop in the comedy movie, and a recent Instagram post honoring Smith's 51st birthday has us thinking he might be popping up again in Clerks III.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Revisiting David Ayer’s Suicide Squad Five Years Later

James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is now in cinemas, but one way or another it likely wouldn’t exist without the release of 2016’s David Ayer-directed Suicide Squad. Despite pulling in a commendable $746.8 million worldwide, Ayer’s film was widely dunked-on by critics and received indifferently by audiences, with many dubbing it one of the worst films in the entire DC Extended Universe.
TV SeriesComicBook

Wipeout: The Suicide Squad Cast Picks Characters to Run the Course in New Clip (Exclusive)

We're officially less than a week away from The Suicide Squad, and it seems like fans are only growing more and more excited to see what it brings to the DC universe. If you can't quite wait to witness the film's star-studded ensemble cast share the screen together, an upcoming episode of the hit competition show Wipeout has you covered. On Sunday, August 1st, TBS will be airing Wipeout: The Suicide Squad Special, which will feature cameo appearances from some of the film's cast and crew. Ahead of its premiere, ComicBook.com is able to debut an exclusive clip from Wipeout: The Suicide Squad Special, which shows just some of the fun that's in store.

Comments / 0

Community Policy