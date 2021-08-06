Cancel
Palestine, TX

Tokyo Olympics: Malone places 10th in javelin final

By JUWAN LEE sports@palestineherald.com
Palestine Herald-Press
 4 days ago
Maggie Malone, a Texas A&M graduate with Palestine ties, placed 10th Friday morning in the women's javelin throw at the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo. COURTESY PHOTO

TOKYO – Maggie Malone, a Texas A&M graduate with Palestine ties, placed 10th Friday morning in the women's javelin throw at the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Malone, who placed second in qualifying for the final, finished 10th overall, with a top throw of 59.82 meters. Liu Shiying of China captured the gold medal in the event with a throw of 66.34 meters. Maria Andrejczyk of Poland won silver with a throw of 64.61 meters. Andrejczyk narrowly edged Kelsey-Lee Barber of Australia, who recorded a top throw of 64.56 meters.

Malone entered the Olympics ranked 12th in the world and was the only American to advance to the javelin final. She set a U.S. Track and Field trials record with a throw of 63.52 meters in June and set an American record of 67.39 meters at the American JavFest two weeks later in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.

This year's Tokyo summer games marked her second appearance on the international stage. She finished 25th in Rio in 2016 with a throw of 56.47 meters.

She is the daughter of Nancy Malone, Palestine Youth Sports Organization director, and Danny Malone, Palestine Junior High boys athletic coordinator.

She is also the niece of legendary Texas high school baseball coach Andy Malone.

Sports
