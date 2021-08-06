Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Republican issues subpoenas for Wisconsin election info

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wCs9v_0bKK6MKL00
Election 2020 Audits Wisconsin

The leader of the Wiscocnsin Assembly's elections committee issued subpoenas Friday demanding extensive election materials, including all ballots and voting machines from two counties in what she called a “top-to-bottom” investigation of the state's 2020 presidential results.

Republican state Rep. Janel Brandtjen sent the subpoenas to Milwaukee and Brown counties. She said last month that she wanted to conduct a review similar to a widely discredited audit performed in Arizona Brandtjen and other Wisconsin Republicans traveled to that state in June to observe the review.

It's unclear, however, whether the Wisconsin review will happen. Two other investigations of the election results are already underway and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos signaled that he doesn't support a third probe. The Legislature's attorneys said in a June memo that only Vos has the power to issue subpoenas.

Brandtjen didn't respond to messages Friday morning seeking comment. She spoke at a noon rally at the state Capitol celebrating the subpoenas, however, and promised to put questions about election fraud to rest.

“We're finally going to put this to bed,” she said to applause and cheers. She left the rally without speaking with reporters.

Former President Donald Trump has been pressuring Wisconsin Republicans to take a closer look at the presidential results in the state, which Joe Biden won by about 20,000 votes.

No one has produced any evidence of widespread election fraud in Wisconsin and Biden's victory withstood a partial recount Trump ordered in Milwaukee and Dane counties, both Democratic strongholds.

Still, Vos has hired private investigators to review the results and the Legislature Audit Bureau has launched its own investigation. Vos said last month he doesn't know what a third review would prove and wouldn't commit to giving Brandtjen any additional resources. Vos' spokeswoman didn't reply to messages Friday.

Brandtjen said in a news release that she welcomes both probes. But Wisconsin residents have objected to the audit bureau review because it's taking too long and she wants to give people a “transparent, full, cyber-forensic audit," she said.

Republicans have heavily criticized Milwaukee and Brown County’s election procedures.

They’ve questioned why Milwaukee officials didn’t release results until the early morning after Election Day. They’ve also accused Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich of ceding authority over the election to Facebook-funded consultant Michael Spitzer-Rubenstein, questioning why Genrich handed over keys to the city’s central ballot counting location to him.

The subpoenas demand that Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson and Brown County Clerk Patrick Moynihan appear before the committee on Sept. 7 and bring along all ballots cast in the presidential elections in the counties, including mail-in, provisional and physical ballots.

They also must turn over all their tabulation equipment, software, images taken from their election management servers, routers and networking equipment, all absentee ballot logs, media used to transfer data such as flash drives and external hard drives, lists of all internet addresses used at any location where election equipment was used, names of voters and their addresses and birthdates and dates and times equipment was certified.

Christenson and Moynihan didn't immediately respond to messages seeking comment. Brown County Deputy Executive Jeff Flynt said the county had received the subpoena and was reviewing it.

The Assembly's minority leader, Democratic Rep. Gordon Hintz, called Brandtjen “an enemy of our democratic system.”

“She's fulfilling exactly in lock-step what these forces have been pushing for,” Hintz said. “I'm not surprised someone pulled the puppet string. It really should be viewed as an attack on our country and an attack on our election system.”

Nellie Sires, executive director of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, called the subpoenas “absurd and unenforceable." She said Republicans are trying to bring “an Arizona-style Cyber Ninja circus” to Wisconsin and that Vos has lost control of his caucus.

“The amateur-hour theatrics on display today would be funny if the stakes for our democracy were not so high,” Sires said.

___

Follow Todd Richmond on Twitter at https://twitter.com/trichmond1

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

207K+
Followers
98K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Gordon Hintz
Person
Robin Vos
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin Legislature#Wisconsin Assembly#Presidential Elections#Election#The Wiscocnsin Assembly#Republicans#Trump#Democratic#Green Bay#Facebook#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
Related
Wisconsin Statewxpr.org

Wisconsin Governor Vetoes GOP Bills to Restrict Absentees

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed bills passed by the state’s Republican-controlled Legislature that would have imposed new restrictions on absentee ballots in the key battleground state. The Democratic governor had been widely expected to turn back the bills, which his party had derided as voter suppression. Republicans argued the...
Politicsseehafernews.com

Committee Chair Defends Validity Of Subpoenas Issued During Election Review

The chairperson of the committee conducting one of three election reviews in Wisconsin is defending the validity of the subpoenas her group has issued. The Legislative Counsel said only Assembly Speaker Robin Vos had the authority to issue subpoenas to compel testimony or produce records or documents. State Representative Janel...
Politicswpr.org

Gov. Tony Evers Vetoes 6 GOP-Backed Election Bills

Gov. Tony Evers vetoed six Republican-backed bills on Tuesday that would have changed election laws in Wisconsin, saying the proposals would have put up too many additional barriers to voting. The bills were part of a package of 10 proposals unveiled in February that were largely in response to Republican...
Connecticut StateWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Battle over critical race theory moves to ballot box as Republicans seize on the issue in Connecticut school board elections

HARTFORD, Conn. — The conflict over critical race theory in Connecticut is shifting from arguments on Facebook to activism in the political sphere as social conservatives seek to seize control of school boards around the state. Rebelling against the establishment and determined to remake the curriculum, Republican activists have won...
WISN

Wisconsin GOP election investigation expands

MADISON, Wis. — A Republican investigation into the November 2020 election in Wisconsin is expanding. "To restore full integrity and trust in elections, we have decided to change direction, giving more authority and independence to Justice Gableman. I am declaring him special counsel and am giving him the authority to hire more full-time investigators who will work at his direction," Speaker Robin Vos said Friday in a news release.
Ohio Statetennesseestar.com

Progressives Lose, Trump Republican Wins in Ohio’s Special Election Primary

Barring a major unforeseen upset, Democrat Shontel Brown will be the next congresswoman from Ohio’s 11th District. She won Tuesday night’s special election against Nina Turner and several other Democrat candidates, which was called in favor of Brown as she led Turner 51 percent to 44 percent. Turner, who co-chaired...
ImmigrationPosted by
The Week

Greg Abbott turns Republican rage into law

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott wants everyone to believe he is a champion of personal freedom and public health. To advance the first he has banned mask requirements by local governments and proof of vaccination mandates by local governments and many private businesses. To advance the second he has ordered state troopers to stop private vehicles suspected of transporting duly admitted migrants "who pose a risk of carrying COVID-19 into Texas communities." He issued executive orders to accomplish both ends.
POTUSNewsweek

18 Republicans Vote to Advance Infrastructure Deal Despite Trump's Threats

The U.S. Senate on Saturday agreed to advance President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal despite threats made by his predecessor Donald Trump. Eighteen Republicans said yes to the bill in a 67-27 vote, among them Roy Blunt, Shelley Capito, Bill Cassidy, Mitt Romney and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. The vote comes after months of negotiations.
Pennsylvania StateYork Dispatch Online

Reject call for election subpoenas

There are sore losers and then there are former President Donald Trump and Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano. Nine months after the 2020 elections, seven months after the results were certified in Congress and six months after the new administration took office, they’re still peddling the fantasy that the vote was somehow fraudulent.
Phoenix, AZBowling Green Daily News

County refuses Arizona Senate's subpoena in election audit

PHOENIX (AP) — Maricopa County officials refused Monday to turn over routers sought by two top Republicans in the Arizona Senate in the latest subpoenas related to the contentious 2020 election audit and unprecedented review of former President Donald Trump’s loss in Arizona’s largest county. The subpoenas issued on July...

Comments / 0

Community Policy