After abbreviated 2020 season, Miss Geico Racing returns for Great Lakes Grand Prix

MICHIGAN CITY – The Michigan City stop on the World Offshore Championship Series has been long been a favorite of the champion Miss Geico racing team. “This is a destination point,” partial owner Scotty Begovich said Friday from the team’s camp in Washington Park, the hub of activity for 12th Annual Great Lakes Grand Prix. “The two best races in terms of fans, support, not only acceptance, but knowledge, enthusiasm, this is probably No. 1, followed closely by St. Clair. They’re my two favorite events of the year. My ideal season would be to go to St. Clair, come here, go back to St. Clair, come back here, go back to St. Clair, come back there, then go to Florida in the fall.”