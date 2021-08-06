Listen to the CORPSE CLUB’s Horror Movie Preview, Featuring CANDYMAN, HALLOWEEN KILLS, GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is releasing a new line of toys coming out with the anticipated film, which includes a look at both the old and new Ghostbusters. With those toys though, we're getting a deeper look into the sequel movie and what it means for the future of the Ghostbusters franchise as a whole. Some of the toys being released include a Ghostbusters: Aftterlife-themed Clue game, a Ghostbusters Nerf gun, and, the most interesting part, figures of the kids who seem to be taking over for the original Ghostbusters, as well as the original Ghostbusters.