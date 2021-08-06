Listen to the CORPSE CLUB’s Horror Movie Preview, Featuring CANDYMAN, HALLOWEEN KILLS, GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE
On this episode of Daily Dead's official podcast, Corpse Club co-hosts Scott Drebit, Tamika Jones, and Derek Anderson discuss recent viewings (such as M. Night Shyamalan's Old and John Krasinski's A Quiet Place Part II) and look ahead on the calendar to share their most anticipated horror movies coming out late this summer and throughout the fall, including Nia DaCosta's Candyman, David Gordon Green's Halloween Kills, and James Wan's Malignant.dailydead.com
