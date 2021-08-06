Cancel
Jets place Lewis on exempt/left squad list, Fant activated

 4 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets placed guard Alex Lewis on the exempt/left squad list Friday, a day after he walked off the practice field with what coach Robert Saleh said was a head injury. The team also announced it activated offensive tackle George Fant from the reserve/COVID-19...

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

