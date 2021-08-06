Jets place Lewis on exempt/left squad list, Fant activated

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! The annual Green and White scrimmage is in the books, and the defense outperformed the offense, at least with the first teamers in action. Zach Wilson struggled. There was a good bit of angst resulting, which seems more than a bit premature. It’s one practice. Nobody cares a whit about one bad practice during the season, but make it in training camp, invite the fans, and call it a nifty name like the Green and White scrimmage, and suddenly it blows up in importance all out of proportion. There is also the not insignificant factor of the zero sum effect. If the offense excels, the defense looks like garbage, and vice versa. No matter what happened yesterday one unit was going to give somebody reason to complain. We’ll get a better handle on things when the Jets are going up against other teams in the weeks ahead. In the meantime, no reason to be too upset over a rookie quarterback not dominating in one practice. It happens. There will be some struggles and some triumphs ahead. There always are. Getting all worked up every time a few drives go awry in practice will make for a long, painful slog.