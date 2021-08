Three-term Seattle City Attorney Pete Holmes says there’s a real chance he could lose his primary on Tuesday, and he’s made peace with that. He’s not counting on it and certainly not hoping for it, but Seattle’s longest-serving elected official — who briefly looked like he might coast to a fourth term — suddenly finds himself caught between two opponents representing opposite visions of what the city attorney’s office might be. If the two ends of Seattle’s political spectrum flock to either side of him, Holmes could fall through the middle.