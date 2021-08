HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – About 1,000 swimmers of all ages are competing over the next few days at the Huntsville Aquatics Center for USA Swimming’s Futures Championships. Those with the highest scores from the southern region qualify to take on the top athletes from other regions in the junior and senior national championships. The end goal here is to be a stepping stone for the best of the best and provide a pathway for an eventual Team USA rout in a few years.