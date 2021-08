ROCKWALL, TX (August 9, 2021) Rockwall ISD looks forward to the return of all students to in-person learning and general standard school operations for the 2021-22 school year. We have developed our plans with guidance from the Texas Education Agency (TEA), the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), and our Local Health Authority (LHA). The following health related protocols will be in place for 2021-22 school year to help us all create a safe school environment and respond to the challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.