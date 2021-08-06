Cancel
Beauty & Fashion

Dream Horse Review: A True Underdog Story

By Pat Mullen
thatshelf.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAudiences will inevitably let loose an enthusiastic whinny for Dream Horse. This underdog tale—or, rather, dark horse saga—is a true crowd-pleaser. Dream Horse dramatizes the true story of a group of Welsh villagers who united to raise a racehorse. The horse, named Dream Alliance, and the co-op had their story told in the 2015 documentary Dark Horse. The doc won the Audience Award at Sundance making room for an inevitable adaptation. While the doc is thrilling stuff, this kind of rousing and inspirational story works wonders as a drama. Sure, we’ve seen many films like Dream Horse before, but it gamely trots a winning formula.

thatshelf.com

Comments / 1

Dream Horse#Dream Alliance
