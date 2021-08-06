Dream Horse Review: A True Underdog Story
Audiences will inevitably let loose an enthusiastic whinny for Dream Horse. This underdog tale—or, rather, dark horse saga—is a true crowd-pleaser. Dream Horse dramatizes the true story of a group of Welsh villagers who united to raise a racehorse. The horse, named Dream Alliance, and the co-op had their story told in the 2015 documentary Dark Horse. The doc won the Audience Award at Sundance making room for an inevitable adaptation. While the doc is thrilling stuff, this kind of rousing and inspirational story works wonders as a drama. Sure, we’ve seen many films like Dream Horse before, but it gamely trots a winning formula.thatshelf.com
