OU football: Heightened COVID-19 precautions, roster update, center battle expectations on 1st day of fall camp
Oklahoma began fall camp on Friday ahead of a 2021 season in which the Sooners are considered a legitimate national championship contender. Head coach Lincoln Riley, defensive coordinator Alex Grinch and 10 key players addressed reporters at local media day Thursday ahead of their first preseason practice Friday. Riley discussed roster moves, health updates and position battles while touching on his team’s increased COVID-19 precautions amid a spike in Delta variant cases.www.oudaily.com
