Strong Winds Cause Semi Rollover On Southbound I-25 Near CO 52

ERIE, Colo. (CBS4) – A semi rollover blocked all southbound lanes of traffic on Interstate 25 for a while on Friday afternoon. The semi rollover was cleared about 5:30 p.m.

During the lane blockage, traffic was getting by on the shoulder and the Colorado Department of Transportation said that drivers should anticipate long delays in the area.

The rollover happened at mile marker 237, just north of Dacono on I-25 while the semi was traveling in the southbound lanes.

The semi driver told CBS4 that strong winds from a thunderstorm blew over the tractor-trailer. He and the dog were able to get out of the semi’s cab. He was checked out by emergency responders at the scene.

The trailer was said to be empty.

Even though southbound lanes had been cleared, CDOT said to expect delays as the backup was several miles long.

Check COTrip.org for updates on the traffic delays.