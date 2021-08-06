Shannon Smith Named Vice President at SWS Capital Management

FLEMINGTON, N.J. (PRWEB) August 11, 2021. The Executive Women’s Forum on Information Security, Risk Management & Privacy is pleased to introduce Kerstin Zell as their new Vice President of Operations and Strategy. Kerstin comes to the EWF with over 20 years of professional experience in multiple industries including Logistics, Retail, Manufacturing, Energy, and Consulting. Kerstin has led post-merger and high exposure, multimillion dollar, cross-functional change and transformational efforts. She has a robust background in heading up technology implementations and improvement efforts. Before joining the EWF Team, Kerstin was the COO of a cybersecurity services organization where she developed, oversaw, initiated, led, and facilitated operations and strategic planning, enabling the organization to execute against set strategy, while providing a strong day-to-day leadership presence.