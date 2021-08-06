Cancel
Business

Shannon Smith Named Vice President at SWS Capital Management

By Jack Tulauskas
dbusiness.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSiebert Williams Shank, the investment manager of the Clear Vision Impact Fund, has announced Shannon Smith as vice president. In his role, he will be responsible for delivering loan transactions, underwriting, and origination; portfolio management; due diligence; financial analysis and modeling; and industry research. “Shannon’s talent in harnessing the power...

Chris Williams
#Sws#Portfolio Management#Sws Capital Management#Clear Vision#Jp Morgan Chase And Co
