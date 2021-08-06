Cancel
Oklahoma State

15 things Oklahoma State players said after first fall practice

By Cody Nagel
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTILLWATER, Okla. — The weeks of waiting during the offseason this summer are now over as the Oklahoma State football players returned to the Sherman E. Smith Training Center for the first day of fall camp Friday morning. There was plenty of energy and excitement on the practice fields as the Cowboys went through their positions drills in the early sessions. With one practice down, Oklahoma State has 23 to go until the season opener against Missouri State on Saturday, Sept. 4, inside Boone Pickens Stadium.

