Plumas Sheriff’s Office trying to locate four individuals missing in the wake of the Dixie Fire
The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office is reporting as of this morning there are four individuals listed as missing following the mandatory evacuation of Indian Valley this week due to the Dixie Fire. The investigations unit of the department is trying to contact these people and will report updates as they are available. Plumas News has asked for a list of the individuals to help in the location process.www.lassennews.com
