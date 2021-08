GREEN BAY – If there’s one thing that is evident about how the Green Bay Packers view third-round draft pick Amari Rodgers, it is that they don't see him as a rookie. Along with second-round center Josh Myers, who receives all of his snaps with the No. 1 offense, Rodgers is being groomed to be an instant contributor to an offense that led the NFL in scoring last season, which says a lot about how much coach Matt LaFleur likes his new slot receiver.