Help This ETX Family? Mom with Covid Had Baby Via Emergency C-Section

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The sister of a Miami man who is fighting for his life inside the intensive care unit at Mercy Hospital says family members had begged him to get vaccinated against the coronavirus but sadly he did not. “We begged him repeatedly saying you are out in public and you need to get protected,” said Belkys Diaz, whose 55-year-old brother Raymond Burdier has been hospitalized since July 12th with COVID-19. Diaz told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench, “He was listening to all these idiotic messages that people are bringing out there. He didn’t get vaccinated. It’s a tiny pinch and it...