Local Lawmakers Support Financial Help For Farmers If Special Session Called

(KNSI) – Minnesota lawmakers could hold a special session to pass an emergency relief package for farmers adversely affected by drought. The National Weather Service says Minnesota is between four and eight inches behind its average rainfall, and drought conditions are worsening. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor report shows 35% of Minnesota in extreme drought, a 13% increase from last week. A large portion of Stearns County and almost all of Sherburne County fall into the extreme drought category.