Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Cloud, MN

Local Lawmakers Support Financial Help For Farmers If Special Session Called

By Jake Judd
knsiradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KNSI) – Minnesota lawmakers could hold a special session to pass an emergency relief package for farmers adversely affected by drought. The National Weather Service says Minnesota is between four and eight inches behind its average rainfall, and drought conditions are worsening. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor report shows 35% of Minnesota in extreme drought, a 13% increase from last week. A large portion of Stearns County and almost all of Sherburne County fall into the extreme drought category.

knsiradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
St. Cloud, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Saint Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tama Theis
Person
Tim Walz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Drought#Economy#Special Session#U S Drought Monitor#Farmfest#St Cloud Representative#Gop#Minnesotans#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Five things you didn't know were in the infrastructure bill

Washington (CNN) — The Senate's massive $1.2 trillion infrastructure package marked a big bipartisan achievement after months of negotiations. The legislation, which still needs to be passed by the House, would provide $550 billion in new federal spending over five years. The new investments would reach far beyond the traditional...
Wisconsin StatePosted by
The Hill

Democratic Rep. Ron Kind won't seek reelection in Wisconsin

Rep. Ron Kind (D-Wis.), one of only seven House Democrats representing a district carried by former President Trump last year, will not seek reelection next year, two Democratic sources familiar with his plans said Tuesday. Kind's decision to retire is a blow to Democrats' efforts to retain their historically narrow...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Senate Democrats approve $3.5 trillion budget resolution in key step toward passing major economic package without GOP votes

(CNN) — Senate Democrats approved a $3.5 trillion budget resolution early Wednesday morning, setting the stage in the weeks and months to come for the party to craft and attempt to pass a sweeping economic package expanding the social safety net that President Joe Biden has made a signature agenda item without the threat of a filibuster from Republicans who oppose it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy