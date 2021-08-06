Vehicle Production, Sales Expected to Fall in Second Half

Sales of used cars more than doubled in the second quarter of the year as a shortage of parts reduced supplies of new vehicles.The car industry trade body reported that 2.2 million second-hand cars changed hands between April and June – more than double the 1 million sales recorded in the same period last year.It was the third-highest quarterly sales number on record, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said.Vehicle manufacturers have been struggling to keep up with demand for new cars as coronavirus restrictions have eased and demand increases.A shortage of semiconductors, which are essential for vehicles’...