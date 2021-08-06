Cancel
Traverse City, MI

Vehicle Production, Sales Expected to Fall in Second Half

By Jim Henry
wardsauto.com
 5 days ago

Despite high consumer demand, analysts expect a significant slowdown in auto production and sales in the second half, due to the related problems of the computer-chip shortage, and the resurgence of COVID-19 variants having an impact on the global supply chain. The U.S. light-vehicle forecast for 2021 is now about...

Local
Michigan Business
Traverse City, MI
Business
City
Traverse City, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
Traverse City, MI
Cars
#Vehicles#Lmc Automotive#Wells Fargo#Market Intelligence
Industrygmauthority.com

Automakers Struggle To Meet Fleet Demand Amid Chip Shortage

Some automakers are struggling to meet fleet demand as the COVID-19 pandemic and semiconductor shortage hamper production output. According to a new report from Automotive News, the desperation of fleet customers is currently “just as palpable,” as retail customers, who are buying up new vehicles in droves and paying top dollar to lock them down.
Economyinvesting.com

General Motors vs. Volkswagen: Which Auto Manufacturer is a Better Buy?

Even though the global semiconductor chip shortage is negatively affecting automobile manufacturers’ production, many companies in the space are nonetheless striving to develop efficient and advanced products to tap rising demand. Renowned auto manufacturers Volkswagen (DE:VOWG_p) (VWAGY) and General Motors (GM) are examples. They are both well-positioned to benefit from the industry’s long-term growth prospects. But let’s find out which of these stocks is a better buy now. Read on.Volkswagen AG (OTC:VWAGY) and General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) are two well-established players in the auto manufacturers industry. VWAGY is a Germany-based automobile company that offers passenger cars, commercial vehicles, power engineering, and financial services. GM in Detroit, Mich., designs, manufactures, and sells cars, trucks, crossover vehicles, and related automobile parts worldwide. It also offers vehicle protection, maintenance, satellite radio, and automotive financing services.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Report Identifies AB Volvo, BYD Co. Ltd., Daimler AG As The Dominant Players | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric commercial vehicle market is poised to grow by 531.99 thousand units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 25% during the forecast period. This research report has classified industry-focused market players into dominant and strong categories on the basis of their market positioning. AB Volvo( Sweden) , BYD Co. Ltd.( China) , Daimler AG ( Germany) , Ford Motor Co.(US) , Hyundai Motor Co.( South Korea (Republic of Korea)) , Navistar International Corp.(US) , Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.( Japan) , Tata Motors Ltd.( India) , Tesla Inc. (US) , and Toyota Motor Corp.( Japan) are the dominant players discussed in detail in this report .
Gas Pricespglobal.com

Around the tracks: Chips, costs, and COVID-19 hinder auto market recovery

Clement Choo examines the latest manufacturing indices to assess the health of the global auto industry as well as the key factors that are hampering the sector's recovery. From the start of the second half of the year, global automakers had to cope with the impact of a semiconductor shortage, fresh waves of coronavirus infections, as well as higher costs as steel prices surged, especially for hot-rolled coils.
ElectronicsMySanAntonio

Strong First Half Sales and Rising Prices Expected to Result in 7% Revenue Gain for the U.S. Consumer Electronics Industry in 2021

As a result of strong first half sales and rising average sales prices (ASPs), U.S. consumer technology revenue in 2021 is expected to surpass 2020 totals by 7% while unit sales for the year will see a 1% decline, according to The NPD Group. NPD’s latest Future of Tech report estimates sales for 2021 will reach over $113 billion, a 4% increase from January estimates. In 2022 and 2023 NPD expects revenue to be down year over year 7% and 4% respectively, and unit sales will see a 6% and 5% decline.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China vehicle sales fall 12% in July -industry association

BEIJING, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Vehicle sales in China fell 11.9% in July from the corresponding month a year earlier, industry data showed on Wednesday. Overall sales in the world’s biggest auto market stood at 1.86 million vehicles in July, showed data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM). (Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
Politicsrubbernews.com

CAR MBS panel: U.S. won't hit Biden's 2030 EV goal

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich.—U.S. electric vehicle sales will continue to grow, but auto makers won't meet an ambitious new federal goal aimed at helping address climate change and countering China's rapid rise as a leading EV and battery hub, according to forecasters. The Biden administration recently set a nonbinding sales target:...
CarsPosted by
The Independent

Used car sales more than double as parts shortage causes slump in new vehicle production

Sales of used cars more than doubled in the second quarter of the year as a shortage of parts reduced supplies of new vehicles.The car industry trade body reported that 2.2 million second-hand cars changed hands between April and June – more than double the 1 million sales recorded in the same period last year.It was the third-highest quarterly sales number on record, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said.Vehicle manufacturers have been struggling to keep up with demand for new cars as coronavirus restrictions have eased and demand increases.A shortage of semiconductors, which are essential for vehicles’...
Carsetftrends.com

Half of U.S. Vehicles Sold to Be Electric by 2030

By 2030, half of all cars and light trucks sold in America could be electric, hydrogen-fueled, or plug-in hybrid, as reported the Wall Street Journal. Of those meeting at the White House last Friday were Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., and Stellantics NV, the maker of Chrysler. The initiative will fund supply-chain research and development, and manufacturing. Additionally, the automakers have asked for purchase incentives as well as national electric-vehicle charging infrastructure.
EconomyPosted by
MarketWatch

Workhorse stock falls after sales miss, need to revise vehicle design to boost payload

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. slid 3.5% in premarket trading Monday, after the electric-vehicle maker reported second-quarter sales that rose much less than expected. The company said it would have to redesign its C-1000 vehicles to increase the payload. The company reported a net loss that narrowed to $43.6 million from $131.3 million a year ago; Workhorse did not provide investors with what the losses were per share. Sales rose to $1.20 million from $91,942 a year ago, while the average estimate of the six analysts surveyed by FactSet was $5.4 million. Workhorse said the increase in revenue comes...
Baton Rouge, LABaton Rouge Business Report

Baton Rouge car dealers struggling to maintain supply

Matt McKay, president of All Star Automotive Group, has been in the business of selling cars and trucks since 1987, and he’s never seen anything like the current market. For example, he says he normally has about 200 vehicles to sell at All Star’s Toyota dealership; right now, he has about 30.
Economywardsauto.com

Team EV Accepts All Applicants

And everyone is on it – or should be, if the impending electric-vehicle trend is to take off like some people predict. So says Julia Rege, vice president-energy and environment at the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, a trade group representing 40 automakers and suppliers. The effort to make EVs mainstream...
StocksICIS Chemical Business

Stock of US biotech firm Zymergen falls 76% on product sales warning

HOUSTON (ICIS)--Shares of the US industrial biotech firm Zymergen fell by 76% on Wednesday after the company warned that it does not expect to earn any revenue from product sales in 2021 and any product sales in 2022 would be insignificant. The company's CEO, Josh Hoffman, agreed to step down...
Financial ReportsBillboard

Amazon Hits $7.8B in Profit Under New CEO, But Sales Fall Below Expectations

Amazon reported $7.8 billion in profit during the second quarter, but its sales numbers — $113.1 billion — fell slightly below Wall Street expectations. The Q2 performance represents a 50 percent increase in profit compared to the previous quarter and a 27 percent increase in sales for the company, which is now led by new CEO Andy Jassy. But investors had expected sales for the quarter to surpass $115 billion, especially since Amazon Prime Day occurred in June, and Amazon said in its earnings report that sales growth is expected to decline during the third quarter.
Businesstribuneledgernews.com

Audi posts record first-half sales, but cautions on second half

Munich — Upmarket German carmaker Audi posted record unit sales for the first half of the year on Friday, but cautioned that bottlenecks in semiconductor supplies and increased raw material costs would impact the second half. The Volkswagen subsidiary delivered 982,000 vehicles over the first six months for sales of...
BusinessNew York Post

US GDP grew 6.5 percent in second quarter, falling short of expectations

US GDP surged 6.5 percent in the second quarter of the year as business reopenings and government aid fueled an ongoing economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. America’s gross domestic product — the value of all goods and services produced here — grew by 6.5 percent from April to June compared with the same period a year ago, the feds said Thursday.

