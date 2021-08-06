Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

James Washington Requests Trade From Steelers, per Report

By PistolsFiring
pistolsfiringblog.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast night when Rudolph threw behind Washington and made the pass uncatchable could have been the last straw. Apparently Rudolph still only excels at the long ball having trouble with short easy passes. Do James a favor and trade him and as a bonus offer Rudolph as a two for one trade. James has seen the writing on the wall and knows his lot is not going to improve with the Steelers. He might end up in the Canadian league.

forum.pistolsfiringblog.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#American Football#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former NFL receiver Dez Bryant understands how the Steelers have squandered James Washington's skills

If you have any questions about whether or not Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington isn’t being utilized to the fullest, just ask another great wide receiver. Former NFL star Dez Bryant took to Twitter on Thursday night to let prospective NFL teams know if they want a great receiver, call up the Steelers because they are wasting Washington’s talent.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Shares Honest Admission On TJ Watt Situation

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt has been present for every practice this offseason, but he hasn’t been a full participant due to his contract situation. Watt, 26, is currently set to play this season on the fifth-year option from his rookie contract. As you’d expect, he’s seeking a lucrative extension from the Steelers.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin Sends Clear Message After Player’s Alleged Trade Request

On Friday afternoon, ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported that one of the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers requested a trade from the organization. “Steelers’ WR James Washington, a former 2018 second-round pick, has approached the Steelers and requested a trade based on his limited playtime last season and so far this preseason,” Schefter reported at the time.
NFLCBS Sports

Mike Tomlin raves about Melvin Ingram, who has been receiving first-team reps with T.J. Watt sitting out

"One man's misfortune or inconvenience is an opportunity for another." Variations of quotes are often used by Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, who said those exact words when asked about T.J. Watt not currently taking part in team drills. Watt, last year's runner-up for NFL Defensive Player of the Year, is hoping for a contract extension before the start of the regular season.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Which current Steelers have a shot at getting enshrined in Canton?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a long history of putting members into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Just this weekend, five former members of the black and gold will be enshrined forever with football’s greatest honor. Many Steelers are still waiting in the wings to get their place in the hall, names such as L.C. Greenwood and Hines Ward come to mind, but in due time they always get in. The next Pittsburgh Steeler to enter the hall may even be on the current roster, only time will tell.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Baker Mayfield, Browns, Ravens, Steelers, T.J. Watt

Browns’ GM Andrew Berry was asked about the new contract extension signed by Bills’ QB Josh Allen and how it could impact QB Baker Mayfield in Cleveland. “I think really for any player or any positional market we’re always aware of the deals that have been done over the past couple years and certainly any new deals that come up over the next couple weeks because we realize that it impacts the market to some degree,” Berry said on ESPN Cleveland. “But at the same time with any player that we’re considering extending we really deal with it on a case by case and individual level and really operate within the parameters that we think make sense for our organization and our team and that’s what we’ll continue to do across positions.”
NFLFanSided

Saints should absolutely explore a trade for James Washington

As the New Orleans Saints inch closer to the start of the regular season, the wide receiver position continues to be a weakness on the roster. This was already the case prior to Michael Thomas’ news surfacing that he’d be unavailable for a chunk of the season but after that news hit the media, this receiver room was arguably one of the worst in the league.
NFLsteelersnow.com

Former Steelers RB James Conner Will be ‘Heavily Used’ in Arizona

James Conner’s time in Pittsburgh might be over, but the former WPIAL and Pitt product seems to have a noteworthy role with his new team: the Arizona Cardinals. Josh Weinfuss of ESPN joined Michael Florio of the NFL Network and informed him that Conner will likely be used in short-yardage and goal-line situations.
NFLchatsports.com

Steelers depth chart: Why James Washington deserves a bigger role in 2021

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington (13). Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports. The Steelers have four young receivers who could be a big part of the offense in 2021, but here’s why James Washington deserves a much bigger role this year. When talking about the wide receivers on the...
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver requests trade

According to a report from ESPN, Pittsburgh Steelers WR James Washington has requested a trade. Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington has approached the team about requesting a trade, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Friday. The source said that Washington, who is entering the final year of his...
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Steelers notes: No turmoil with James Washington, Stephon Tuitt absent

Aug. 8—In the Steelers' wide receiver group, four were highly drafted, three have been highly productive and two will be free agents after this season. That's a recipe for a can-you-keep-everyone-happy? souffle. The Steelers already are having issues in that regard. Or they aren't, depending on whom you believe. Friday,...
NFLFanSided

Should the Detroit Lions trade for receiver James Washington?

The Detroit Lions are set to enter the 2021 NFL regular season with some serious questions about their wide receiver corps. That after parting ways with nearly every starting receiver they had on the roster last season. The Lions are in the midst of a rebuild after hiring Brad Holmes...
NFLESPN

Joe Haden's agent approaches Pittsburgh Steelers about extension

PITTSBURGH -- Entering the last year of his contract, Steelers Pro Bowl cornerback Joe Haden made it clear he wants to remain in Pittsburgh. Drew Rosenhaus, Haden's agent, has approached the team regarding an extension for his client, Rosenhaus told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday. "Joe wants to finish his...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Has Honest Assessment Of Steelers Pass Rusher Melvin Ingram

Earlier this offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a splash in free agency when the team signed former All-Pro pass rusher Melvin Ingram. Paired alongside T.J. Watt, the Steelers have high expectations for their pass-rushing pair. However, with Watt out of training camp awaiting a new deal, Ingram has been receiving more work than usual.
NFLPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Brian Batko's Steelers chat transcript: 08.09.21

Brian Batko: Hey everybody, little earlier chat than usual today but we’ve got Steelers practice at 1:30 so that’s what I’ll be doing later. Let’s get to your questions. jud: slow playing TJs contract so he's fresh for the season start?. Brian Batko: Yeah that could be part of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy