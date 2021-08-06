James Washington Requests Trade From Steelers, per Report

Browns’ GM Andrew Berry was asked about the new contract extension signed by Bills’ QB Josh Allen and how it could impact QB Baker Mayfield in Cleveland. “I think really for any player or any positional market we’re always aware of the deals that have been done over the past couple years and certainly any new deals that come up over the next couple weeks because we realize that it impacts the market to some degree,” Berry said on ESPN Cleveland. “But at the same time with any player that we’re considering extending we really deal with it on a case by case and individual level and really operate within the parameters that we think make sense for our organization and our team and that’s what we’ll continue to do across positions.”