Stan's Donuts & Coffee was announced Monday as the first of three expected quick-service eateries on the site of the former Gene & Georgetti suburban outpost in Rosemont. The village board inked a lease deal Monday morning with Chicago restaurateur Rich Labriola's doughnut-and-coffee shop chain, just as Omega demolition crews were down the block finishing teardown of a three-story, 200-space parking garage on Higgins Road that was next to Gene & Georgetti. The former 18,000-square-foot restaurant/bar and attached 5,000-square-foot banquet hall met the wrecking ball in recent weeks, though much of the old bricks and mortar remained on the village-owned site Monday.