Bournemouth 2-2 West Brom: Valerien Ismael's Baggies hit back twice to earn point in pulsating season opener
Bournemouth and West Brom played out a pulsating Sky Bet Championship opener on Friday night, as the Baggies hit back twice to secure a 2-2 draw at the Vitality Stadium. Cherries debutant Emiliano Marcondes - who scored the final goal of the 2020/21 Championship season, as Brentford won the play-off final - scored the first of the 2021/22 season with a smart finish from inside the box to give the hosts the ideal start (12).www.skysports.com
