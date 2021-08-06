Bournemouth 2-2 West Brom: Valerien Ismael's Baggies hit back twice to earn point in pulsating season opener

As a Chelsea fan, if by now you haven’t come to fear the mighty Bournemouth, chances are, you haven’t been in the game for long. In the five years from 2015 till 2020, Chelsea endured some miserable trips to the South Coast and suffered the occasional shock back home in London. The sense of dread that overcame some of the Chelsea faithful upon seeing the red and black-donned Cherries returned when the Blues fell behind in their first pre-season game of 2021. However, on this occasion, Thomas Tuchel’s men came from behind to beat their bogey team, 2-1.