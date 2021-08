With his debut superhero film Guardians of the Galaxy, James Gunn showcased not only his impressive storytelling sensibilities, but also his impeccable musical taste, with his new DC Comics film The Suicide Squad showing off a similar eclectic compilation of tracks to elevate the film's action and emotion to even greater heights. Almost immediately after fans check out the new film, they'll be rushing to snag the soundtrack, with vinyl collectors being able to head to Mondo to score the official soundtrack on the cherished format. You can head to MondoShop to grab the soundtrack now and see The Suicide Squad in theaters and on HBO Max.