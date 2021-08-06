Cancel
College Sports

Re: Here's a way to fix the ACC in football.

If I was Jim Phillips, I'd pay attention. Okay here is my plan to fix the ACC. First off try to bring in some powerful football programs. Like Penn State or Notre Dame. I'm not sure how successful the ACC will be at this, but it's worth a shot. But there are other things that ACC can be doing as well. There are several programs in the ACC that have lots of potential. The ACC needs to look at promoting these programs and doing what it takes financially to help these programs become major programs. I'm talking about Florida State, Miami, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Louisville, and even Pittsburgh. Facilities upgrades is a must. Bigger stadium and the capability to fill those stadiums. The ACC must do a better job of promoting these programs as well as the conference. Start with ESPN. Yes ESPN is in bed with the SEC. But they are also in bed with the ACC. The SEC may be their wife, the the ACC is their mistress. Convince the ESPN that a better football ACC is in their best interest.

Posted by
The Spun

Former ESPN Host Trey Wingo Has Landed A New Job

On Tuesday afternoon, fans learned that longtime ESPN host Trey Wingo reportedly landed a new job. According to a report from Richard Deitsch of the Athletic, Wingo landed a job with Caesars. The former NFL Draft host now owns a new title: Chief Trends Officer and Brand Ambassador for Caesars Sportsbook.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

5-star Clemson defensive target sets commitment date

Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2022 Top Targets. Five-star Clemson defensive tackle target Travis Shaw has revealed his commitment date. The No. 1-rated defensive tackle in the nation (Rivals) will make his pledge on August 21st, per a social media announcement on Tuesday. Shaw released a top-4 in June...
Florida StateFanSided

Legendary Florida State head coach Bobby Bowden dies at 91

Legendary Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden passed away at 91, leaving behind a great legacy. The college football world and the Florida State football family suffered a great loss as legendary coach Bobby Bowden has died. Bowden’s family and the Florida State football program announced the news on Sunday morning as the legendary coach has passed at the age of 91.
Posted by
AllTrojans

Report: USC Football's CFB Coaches Poll Ranking is 'Overrated'

USA Today released their college football coaches poll ahead of the 2021 season, which ranks the Top-25 FBS teams in the NCAA. While the SEC conference generally dominates every pre-season poll, the Pac-12 conference found themselves represented with three schools cracking the Top-25. 1. Alabama (63 first-place votes) 2. Clemson.
Posted by
On3.com

Urban Meyer on the passing of Bobby Bowden

College football legend Bobby Bowden has passed away. The former Florida State head coach was 91 years old. Former Florida and Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer tweeted regarding the passing of Bobby Bowden earlier this morning. “Today, we lost a legend. Bobby was a great friend and mentor to...
Posted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN SP+ expects Michigan football to rebound in 2021

Michigan football will rebound in 2021, but that isn’t the correct framing of the question. The correct question is by how much?. Most fans and pundits don’t anticipate a breakthrough season for the Wolverines, especially considering the maize and blue host Washington and Ohio State while playing Wisconsin and Penn State on the road. Indiana, Maryland and Rutgers all look vastly improved, albeit in a COVID-19 altered 2020 campaign. So will Michigan be able to achieve 10 wins or will improvement be going from two wins in 2020 to six or seven?
Posted by
The Spun

New England Patriots Release Veteran Running Back

The New England Patriots running back room got just a bit smaller as the organization released a two-time Super Bowl champion on Tuesday afternoon. According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the Patriots released 30-year-old Tyler Gaffney on Tuesday in order to sign 24-year-old defensive back Malik Gant. With New England’s depth at running back pretty much squared away, Bill Belichick opted to trim the position and add another player to the secondary.
NFLThe State

UNC football lands three players on preseason All-ACC team. Here’s who made it

A panel of 147 media members picked North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell as the ACC’s preseason Player of the Year on Tuesday. If that indeed comes to fruition, the 6-foot-1 junior quarterback would be the first time a Carolina player took the ACC’s highest individual honor since Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor won the award in an eight-team league back in 1980.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: What the ACC SHould do!

Go to 18 teams by Adding from the Big 12 - Kansas, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech. Put the lesser ACC tream in the Western Pod so keep "excessive" travel from tiring the teams that matter most (see Clemson) Western Division: Duke, NCST, Syracuse, Louisville, Notre Dame, Pitt, Kansas, OSU, Texas...
NFLtigernet.com

Re: College football: let's stop the charade.

We are told that student-athletes are supposed to be going to college for an education. That is becoming less and less accurate. Now, in college football - at least major college football - going to college is simply a way for the top players to play football, get expert coaching, and prepare for the professional ranks.
Louisville, KYwdrb.com

Louisville snubbed in preseason all-ACC football team

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Another day, another serving of bulletin board material for coach Scott Satterfield’s University of Louisville football team. A day after the Cardinals were picked to finish sixth in the Atlantic Coast Conference Atlantic Division in a preseason vote of 147 media members, Louisville was shut out in the pre-season all-conference offense, defense and special teams.
College Sportstigernet.com

Re: A good overall view of the ACC situation

Probably not anything that most of us don't already know, but just ties it all up. I agree that unless we get Notre Dame, we're pretty much at a stall and it wouldn't make much difference in just getting West Virginia or anyone else. But if we get Notre Dame, that would be the difference maker and then we could add West Virginia just to bolster more inventory, fan interest, excitement etc.
College Sportstigernet.com

Re: This is the ACC solution

Have 2-3 teams that perennially compete for playoff spots and it needs to be >3 teams when the plane land to 12. This is why ND is so attractive. They too would work. It’s all about money. The ACC doesn’t compete on a per team payout because these teams aren’t delivering.
College Sportstigernet.com

Re: The ACC expanding via B1G teams,

Looking at the new landscape and opportunities I still firmly believe the biggest remaining play for conference expansion is for either the B1G or ACC to establish a south or north POD. With the B1G grant of rights set to expire and the ACC ND connection the ACC should be the conference to expand. Bring in the 5 biggest revenue programs in the B1G (OHST, Mich, Penn st., Wisconsin, and Iowa) and ND. Create 4 x 5 team pods and negotiate a contract on par with the SEC. This might be the only move that allows anyone to keep up.

