InkedUp: 6 Dermatologist-Approved Tips On How To Take Care of Your Skin After Getting A Tattoo

Ever get out of the shower, only to end up dripping sweat? It's super annoying and honestly kind of defeats the purpose of showering in the first place — but there are several reasons this phenomenon occurs, according to Shilpi Khetarpal, MD, a dermatologist at the Cleveland Clinic. "Hot water that remains on the skin and hair continues to warm the body after a shower," Dr. Khetarpal told POPSUGAR. "The vapor from hot water, combined with the warmer temperature, raises the humidity and temperature of the bathroom, which thereby raises body temperature and makes one sweat." If the sweating seems to get worse once you start toweling off, the very act of drying your skin may be contributing to the problem. "Rubbing the skin with a towel creates friction, which also creates heat," she said. "Also, if the clothing and towel used after a shower are warm, they can immediately warm the body and lead to sweating."