Three Big Takeaways from a Strong July Jobs Report

As a general rule, too much shouldn’t be made of one month’s set of jobs figures. The numbers bounce around a lot—being survey-based, they are subject to sampling error, and they are only preliminary. In subsequent months, they sometimes get revised significantly. That said, the Labor Department’s employment report, properly interpreted, is still the most comprehensive and timely readout on the state of the economy that we have available six and a half months into Joe Biden’s Presidency. The July report, which the Labor Department released on Friday, provided three big takeaways.