New York City, NY

Three Big Takeaways from a Strong July Jobs Report

By John Cassid y
The New Yorker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a general rule, too much shouldn’t be made of one month’s set of jobs figures. The numbers bounce around a lot—being survey-based, they are subject to sampling error, and they are only preliminary. In subsequent months, they sometimes get revised significantly. That said, the Labor Department’s employment report, properly interpreted, is still the most comprehensive and timely readout on the state of the economy that we have available six and a half months into Joe Biden’s Presidency. The July report, which the Labor Department released on Friday, provided three big takeaways.

EducationNBC New York

Another 3.9 Million People Quit Their Jobs in June—and Many Are Getting Higher-Paying Roles

The U.S. quitting spree is still going strong. After dipping slightly in May, the share of people leaving their employer rose again in June, when another 3.9 million people quit their jobs, according to the latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey. The numbers come in slightly lower than April figures that showed a record 4 million people quit during that month, sparked by confidence they could find a better job elsewhere.
EducationKITV.com

US employers added 943,000 jobs in July, signaling a strong labor market

The US economy added 943,000 jobs in July and the unemployment rate fell to 5.4% — a new low of the pandemic era — the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday. It was the biggest job gain since August last year, when more than 1 million positions were added back, and more than the 870,000 economists had expected.
EconomyPosted by
NewsOne

Economists Caution As Black Unemployment Rate Falls Full Percentage Point In ‘Strong’ July Jobs Report

The jobs report for July is being hailed as “strong” after seeing the unemployment rate drop nationally as well as for most of the major groups, including Black workers, compared to data from the previous month. But economists cautioned that any celebration should be tempered in what they described as the long game to achieving employment parity across all work sectors and workers’ demographics.
Economymymixfm.com

U.S. job openings surge to new record high, hiring rises

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. job openings jumped to a fresh record high in June and hiring also increased, an indication that the supply constraints that have held back the labor market remain elevated even as the pace of the economic recovery gathers momentum. Job openings, a measure of labor demand, shot...
EconomyWBAL Radio

U.S. job openings hit a record 10.1 million in June

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers posted a record 10.1 million job openings in June, another sign that the job market and economy are bouncing back briskly from last year's coronavirus shutdowns. Job openings rose from 9.5 million in May, the Labor Department reported Monday. Employers hired 6.7 million workers in...
EconomyPosted by
WestfairOnline

Economy continues heating up with strong job gains in July

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) this morning issued its jobs report for July — and the numbers show that the recovery from the initial shockwave of Covid-19 continues to be very strong. Nonfarm payroll employment increased by 943,000 in July, while the nation’s unemployment rate fell by 0.5%...
Chicago, IL

Strong U.S. job growth in July

Strong U.S. job growth in July

(Bloomberg)—U.S. job growth accelerated in July by the most in almost a year and the unemployment rate declined, illustrating additional momentum for the labor market still grappling with hiring challenges. Payrolls climbed by 943,000 last month after an upwardly revised 938,000 increase in June, a Labor Department report showed Friday....
MarketsFOXBusiness

Strong jobs report comes with several question marks

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
EconomyPosted by
The Week

The July jobs report is 'unambiguously positive'

The U.S. economy added over 900,000 jobs in July, exceeding expectations and making for the strongest report since last summer. The Labor Department reported Friday that nonfarm payrolls rose by 943,000 in July, as the unemployment rate fell to 5.4 percent, CNBC reports. This was higher than the roughly 845,000 new jobs that had been predicted by economists, who also forecast an unemployment rate of 5.7 percent. It was also the biggest gain in jobs since August 2020, according to CNN.
BusinessMinneapolis Star Tribune

This Week: Job openings, consumer prices, Disney earns

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. The Labor Department issues its June tally of U.S. job openings Monday. The rapidly rebounding economy has been generating intense demand for workers this year. In May, employers advertised a record 9.21 million jobs, while the percentage of workers getting laid off hit a record low. The trends reflect a tight job market, with employers forced to pay more to attract workers yet still struggling to fill open jobs.
Jobless Claims Keep Dropping Nationally

Jobless Claims Keep Dropping Nationally

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week by 14,000 to 385,000, more evidence that the economy and the job market are rebounding briskly from the coronavirus recession. The Labor Department reported last Thursday that unemployment claims — a proxy for layoffs — dropped the previous week...

