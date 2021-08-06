Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Scooby Wright's post-football life includes martial arts, firefighting academy

By Justin Spears Arizona Daily Star
Kentucky New Era
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince he left the UA following the 2015 season, Scooby Wright has done all he can to make a living in sports. Wright, an All-American linebacker who won the Butkus Award, Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Chuck Bednarik Award following a historic 2014 campaign, played in the NFL, Alliance of American Football and XFL. Recently, he began competing in muay thai and jiujitsu, and has participated in smaller martial arts tournaments.

www.kentuckynewera.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Bednarik
Person
Marcus Mariota
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ua#All American#Muay Thai#Star#Espn Tucson#Spears#Mariota#Richrod#Xfl#Mma#Cardinals#Browns#Aaf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

New England Patriots Release Veteran Running Back

The New England Patriots running back room got just a bit smaller as the organization released a two-time Super Bowl champion on Tuesday afternoon. According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the Patriots released 30-year-old Tyler Gaffney on Tuesday in order to sign 24-year-old defensive back Malik Gant. With New England’s depth at running back pretty much squared away, Bill Belichick opted to trim the position and add another player to the secondary.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former ESPN Host Trey Wingo Has Landed A New Job

On Tuesday afternoon, fans learned that longtime ESPN host Trey Wingo reportedly landed a new job. According to a report from Richard Deitsch of the Athletic, Wingo landed a job with Caesars. The former NFL Draft host now owns a new title: Chief Trends Officer and Brand Ambassador for Caesars Sportsbook.
Tulsa World

Big night for Vian's Wright as East rolls in All-State Football game

SHAWNEE — Vian graduate Javyn Wright covered all 100 yards of Crain Family Stadium turf Friday night as the East team claimed the Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State football win 31-0 against the West. “They call me ‘the athlete,’ — that’s what they put on the sheet,” Wright joked after the...
wbtw.com

The King’s Academy football preview 2021

FLORENCE (WBTW) – After a playoff berth in 2019, The King’s Academy took a step back and were winless during the 2020 pandemic season. Head coach Keith Rogers will look to get the Lions back on track and feels confident they will with 8 starters returning on both offense and defense. He stressed they need to be injury free with the lack of depth to have success and compete to make the postseason for the 2nd time in the last 3 seasons.
EducationTuscaloosa News

American Christian Academy football coach Chris Smelley resigns from post

American Christian Academy football coach Chris Smelley resigned Tuesday evening after six seasons leading the Patriots, citing personal reasons. "I’ve been at ACA for most of my life as either a student and now teaching and coaching for the last 10 years, and I love the school and especially the football players who I have been blessed to coach," Smelley said in a statement. "But I did resign today for personal reasons.
NBAchatsports.com

Brian Wright’s post-draft interview gave a window into the future of the franchise

Just like any draft night, the general manager of each team talks to their respective media channels about their individual drafts. So after a draft full of contentious decisions, Spurs GM Brian Wright addressed the media. The next 10 minutes included intriguing questions which rightfully got tantalizing answers from Wright about the direction this San Antonio team is heading.
NFLFanSided

Matt Leinart’s Cardinals career was a major disappointment

The 10th-overall pick of the NFL Draft failed to become the franchise quarterback that the Arizona Cardinals were hoping for. The Arizona Cardinals felt incredibly lucky back in 2006 when quarterback Matt Leinart fell to them during the first round of the NFL Draft. Arizona was getting a player who...
Agoura Hills, CAtheacorn.com

Agoura martial arts school takes competition to the mat

KARATE KIDS—In late June, five students ages 10 to 17 from the Agoura Hills World Champion Karate School competed at the USA International Martial Arts Championships in Las Vegas. They came home with 17 first-place awards, four seconds and four thirds. Top left, Maria Gorodnya, 17, of Westlake Village took first in intermediate point and continuous sparring. After moving up to the black belt division, she finished first again in point and continuous sparring. Four kids from the Arana family from Agoura Hills came up big. Top right, Danny Arana, a 10-year-old competing in the intermediate division, won first place in Korean forms and second in musical weapons, Japanese forms, point sparring and creative weapon. Megan, his 17-year-old sister, earned four victories in the beginner division. Emily and Ashley Arana also claimed multiple medals. Manny Bujold is the school’s owner and chief instructor.
College Sportswcn247.com

Bowden remembered as coaching legend on and off the field

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney called Bobby Bowden a “model” that other college coaches should follow saying he never lost sight of being a man of faith, a great husband and father. Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer called him a “legend.” College football mourned the loss of one of its greatest coaches on Sunday as reaction poured in from across the country. Bowden, who won 377 games during his coaching career and built Florida State into one of college football’s great dynasties with two national championships, died at 91 on Sunday.
NFLthepewterplank.com

Buccaneers: Ronde Barber not being in the Hall of Fame is criminal

Buccaneers great Ronde Barber belongs in the Hall of Fame. For Buccaneers fans, especially in recent seasons, the weeks surrounding Hall of Fame induction are especially difficult. Yes, the Bucs have some all-time greats in the exclusive club for the best NFL players of all time, but the absence of Ronde Barber stings.
NFLUSA Today

Troy Polamalu, welcome to the NFL Hall of Fame!

August is always a good time. The sun shines bright, the sky is clear, and both college football and NFL are that much closer to a return. The first week of August also includes the Hall of Fame Game, followed by the NFL Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony. The recent...
NFLFanSided

Andre Johnson now eligible for Hall of Fame

One of the greatest Houston Texans players, Andre Johnson, is eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the first time. Could this finally be the Houston Texans first member of the Hall of Fame? Andre Johnson is the franchise leader in receiving yards with 13,597 yards and 64 touchdowns. When his two seasons with the Colts and Titans are added in, that number creeps up to 14,185 yards and 70 touchdowns which is good enough for 11th all-time in terms of yards.
Combat Sportsmymmanews.com

Victoria Lee on ONE: Battleground win and martial arts goals

Victoria Lee garnered a first-round mounted triangle armbar victory over Wang Luping. This went down on July 30th from Singapore Indoor Stadium at ONE: Battleground. I spoke with The Prodigy about her sophomore pro-MMA performance and her broader goals as a martial artist. Victoria Lee. Now understanding her siblings Christian...
Footballallfans.co

Peyton’s Place is Hall of Fame, with Charles Woodson, Megatron

The man who could spend seemingly endless moments changing plays at the line then jabbed at the time limits set by the hall because of 19 acceptance speeches this weekend. The 2020 class and a special centennial class had their enshrinements delayed a year by the COVID-19 pandemic. “The 2021...
NFLWINKNEWS.com

Immokalee native unveils bust at Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend

A football player made his way from Southwest Florida to the NFL Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Running Back Edgerrin James recently unveiled his bust at the HOF. James is from Immokalee and his career led him to this proud moment when his name was called in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Comments / 0

Community Policy