FOXBOROUGH — As the first practice of summer training camp was winding down, Stephon Gilmore popped up on the far sideline as the Patriots battled in an 11-on-11 drill. The Pro Bowl cornerback is on the PUP list and not practicing as he recovers from a torn quad, but was wearing blue sweats and looked as though he’d just finished a workout. As the period wore on, Gilmore was chatting with a number of teammates, including J.C. Jackson and Dont’a Hightower.