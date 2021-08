Goose is a 6 year old Australian shepherd mix breed who has been a bit of a regular at CHFA over the past few months, so our staff has gotten to know him quite well. Goose, who also responds to names such as Stinky, Roo, Goosey boy, and Bingo Bronson, has quite the personality both in and out of the clinic. He can be found chasing seagulls at the beach, digging impressive holes in the dirt, going for swims, and I’m sure his owners’ favorite, rolling in dead worms! If you see him and his owners drive by, make sure to wave, as Goose will be sticking his head out of the window no matter the season.