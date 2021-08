Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - It is being described as the largest Spotlight on Crime reward ever offered in Minnesota. A total of $180,000 is now being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for shootings earlier this year that resulted in the deaths of two young children and the critical wounding of a third. The Spotlight on Crime program is putting up $150,000 of the reward money, which is being combined with up to $30,000 in reward money previously offered by Crime Stoppers.