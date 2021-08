The steamy music video for "Wild Side" has been on heavy rotation for Cardi B and Normani fans, but an article by Rolling Stone suggested that the pair of artists were "queer-baiting." The publication mentioned other artists like Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande who have been accused of performing actions or using imagery that would entice LGBTQIA+ audiences, and because Normani and Cardi were getting close in their "Wild Side" visual, their names were added to the list.