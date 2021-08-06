City of Jackson Hires First Ambulance Director
(Jackson)—The Jackson City Council has approved the hiring of Chris Burban as the city’s first full time Ambulance Director. Burban is from Madelia and currently is a full-time police officer for the City of Lake Crystal. He currently serves as an EMT on the Madelia Ambulance Department, is an instructor for the South Central Minnesota EMS Association and has emergency management training and a number of other certifications.kilrradio.com
