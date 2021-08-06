Cancel
Raleigh, NC

Pandemic mortgage assistance program still in starter's blocks after nearly 5 months

By Travis Fain, WRAL statehouse reporter
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaleigh, N.C. — A federally funded program to help people struggling to pay mortgages during the pandemic is still in the starting blocks, but it may open soon. The U.S. Department of the Treasury said it opened an online portal Friday allowing states that are expected to dole out nearly $10 billion across the country to submit plans for the project. Congress approved the funding in March as part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, but it's taken time for the government to write more detailed rules for how the money will flow to homeowners.

Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Five things you didn't know were in the infrastructure bill

Washington (CNN) — The Senate's massive $1.2 trillion infrastructure package marked a big bipartisan achievement after months of negotiations. The legislation, which still needs to be passed by the House, would provide $550 billion in new federal spending over five years. The new investments would reach far beyond the traditional...
Wisconsin StatePosted by
The Hill

Democratic Rep. Ron Kind won't seek reelection in Wisconsin

Rep. Ron Kind (D-Wis.), one of only seven House Democrats representing a district carried by former President Trump last year, will not seek reelection next year, two Democratic sources familiar with his plans said Tuesday. Kind's decision to retire is a blow to Democrats' efforts to retain their historically narrow...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Senate Democrats approve $3.5 trillion budget resolution in key step toward passing major economic package without GOP votes

(CNN) — Senate Democrats approved a $3.5 trillion budget resolution early Wednesday morning, setting the stage in the weeks and months to come for the party to craft and attempt to pass a sweeping economic package expanding the social safety net that President Joe Biden has made a signature agenda item without the threat of a filibuster from Republicans who oppose it.

