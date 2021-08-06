Pandemic mortgage assistance program still in starter's blocks after nearly 5 months

Raleigh, N.C. — A federally funded program to help people struggling to pay mortgages during the pandemic is still in the starting blocks, but it may open soon. The U.S. Department of the Treasury said it opened an online portal Friday allowing states that are expected to dole out nearly $10 billion across the country to submit plans for the project. Congress approved the funding in March as part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, but it's taken time for the government to write more detailed rules for how the money will flow to homeowners.