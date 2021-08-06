UPDATE: Hospital board to meet in emergency session Saturday as COVID-19 'crisis' forces closure of Commerce ER

UPDATE 5:11 p.m. The Hunt Regional Hospital Board of Directors will be meeting in an emergency session at 8 a.m. Saturday to consider the temporary closure of the Hunt Regional Emergency Medical Center at Commerce due to COVID-19. The meeting will be held in the Homer Horton Jr. Board Room in the Hunt Regional Medical Center, 4215 Joe Ramsey Boulevard in Greenville. The public is invited, although the hospital district is requiring all visitors to the hospital to wear masks and undergo screenings upon entering the building.

Original story: The recent surge in COVID-19 has resulted in the closure of a an area emergency room in and health officials report that Hunt County added more than 80 cases of the virus in two days.

The Greenville Independent School District and Carevide are providing four additional opportunities this week to allow anyone 12 years old and older to receive the COVID-19 vaccine before the start of the upcoming school year.

• Hunt Regional Healthcare announced Friday morning that due to a “critical COVID-19 surge” the Hunt Regional Emergency Medical Center at Commerce is temporarily closed.

The closure was scheduled to begin at midnight Friday, with a goal to reopen by the end of August. Anyone with an emergency is asked to call 911 or proceed to the nearest emergency room in Greenville or Quinlan. Those with minor emergencies can visit Urgent Care located next to Academy in Greenville. The agency indicated it was “experiencing a public health crisis” and again urged residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19, wear a mask when indoors and avoid non-essential gatherings.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Friday morning that Hunt County had 5,738 confirmed COVID-19 cases, an increase of 84 patients since Wednesday, with 1,077 probable cases, 30 more than had been reported two days earlier.

The state agency reported Hunt County had 182 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Hunt County had 6,520 estimated recoveries of the virus, 32 more than was reported Wednesday.

There were 295 active cases of the virus reported in Hunt County Friday morning, 82 more than had been reported Wednesday.

The total the number patients hospitalized locally with the virus was not available Friday.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Friday that 41.08% of the Hunt County population 12 years and older had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, with 34.78% being fully vaccinated.

The state agency said 68.8% of the Hunt County population 65 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine, and with 62.11% being fully vaccinated.

Numbers of those vaccinated in Hunt County and in each county across the state are available online at https://tinyurl.com/29mgxxan

Multiple locations in Greenville and Hunt County have doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines available, with a list online at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/

• Carevide Greenville will be administering the Pfizer vaccine and the clinics are open to the public, including GISD students, teachers and families.

The clinics are scheduled 4-7 p.m. Monday at Greenville High School, 3515 Lions Lair Road, 5:30 - 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Travis Elementary/Sixth Grade Center, 3201 Stanford Street, 5-7 p.m. Wednesday Greenville Middle School, (3611 Texas Street and 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Greenville High School

Those wishing to register or who may want additional information can visit https://bit.ly/3BVE93S