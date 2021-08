Winslow had his $13 million team option declined by the Grizzlies on Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The former Duke standout will now become an unrestricted free agent after one-and-a-half unceremonious years in Memphis. Injuries have ravaged Winslow's career, as he's appeared in fewer than 30 games in three of his six NBA seasons -- including just 26 games in 2020-21. When healthy, Winslow remains a relatively high-upside piece with a strong pedigree, but at this stage he's unlikely to receive any high-dollar or long-term contract offers, given his track record.